U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the after the Dow Jones and S&P 500 settled at fresh records in the earlier session. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims holding at 205,000 for the December 25 week compared to 205,000 in the previous week. The Chicago PMI for December is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while data on farm prices for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO