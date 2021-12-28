Certain alcohols may be in short supply for New Year’s Eve parties

MIAMI VALLEY — Alcohol will be a part of New Year’s Eve parties around the Miami Valley this week, but right now certain kinds are really hard to find.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talked to a local liquor store to find out which spirits are in short supply and why.

If you step inside Kettering Wine and Spirits, you’ll find right now the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s are huge for sales.

“We’re pretty busy. This is the busiest two weeks of the year for us,” said General Manager, Dave Auer.

Auer says certain items, especially liquor, are limited right now.

“Last week, specifically, we ordered like 450 cases of liquor and we got 225. So roughly half of what we had ordered. Just due to stuff being out of stock in the warehouse,” Auer said.

Auer says you can chalk it up to continued supply chain issues, plus a glass bottle shortage in the U.S.

He says what kind of booze is short supply and hard to find just depends.

“It’s mostly from what we hear due to glass shortages. So as they get caught up, other companies haven’t gotten got caught up, so every week it’s something different,” Auer said.

Auer says, imported alcohol is some of the hardest to get right now.

“Scotches and champagnes. Stuff that comes from overseas. Like everything that’s coming from overseas these days, they’re harder to find because they’re stuck in ports,” Auer said.

Even with some of the shortages in the industry, there was plenty of stock on the shelves ahead of what Auer says will be their busiest sales day of the year—Friday for New Year’s Eve.

