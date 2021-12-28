ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter weather affecting ice fishing

kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne doctor St. Luke's talked to said its important to pace yourself....

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Saturday, January 1st

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our first winter storm of the season is set to impact the area late Friday with the main line of snow arriving early Saturday morning. If you’re planning on traveling for the New Year’s holiday there is a high likelihood of roads being impacted by the snow.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Weekend Winter Storm Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is ahead. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Friday will bring similar conditions. A winter storm moves in Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with hazardous travel impacts. Snow lingers into early Sunday as temperatures drop. Wind chills are expected to be below zero with high temperatures in the teens and single digits.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

2022 Looking to Start with Significant Snow Storm

It looks like we will dodge any large snow storms in 2021, but that’s gonna change as soon as the calendar flips!. The National Weather Service is forecasting a significant snow fall for Saturday, January 1st, 2022. They have about 70% confidence in most of seeing between 5″ and 7″. Is that a blizzard of epic proportions? No! But it’s surely significant and will effect travel. Additionally, the snow will be of a more fluffy variety than that HEAVY, WET snow we had on Tuesday!
JOLIET, IL
kmvt

Road closes in Twin Falls due to water main breakage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is closing Elizabeth Boulevard between Madrona and Morningside due to a waterline breakage that occurred Thursday. Crews are on site to repair the road and waterline, and the road will remain closed until the repair is made. KMVT will update this article once the repairs are made.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Beef
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2021: Winter Weather Affects Various Parts of United States and Southern Canada

If the northwestern United States and southwestern Canada are in your travel plans over the next week or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to a winter weather system which will bring both snow and frigid air to the regions of the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and midwest.
ENVIRONMENT
kmvt

ISP urges driving caution in windy conditions

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The snow continues to fall in Southern Idaho, but the wind remains a danger for drivers as well. Now, Idaho State Police are urging drivers to exercise caution as the wind continues to blow. “When snow blows across the road, generally speaking it’s more...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Farmers prep for snowpack

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since Christmas Eve, the snow has continued to add up across Southern Idaho, and this has left ranchers at a crossroad between an optimistic long term, and a bit of a challenging short term. When winter does arrive, you’re prepared for it but it causes...
AGRICULTURE
CBS DFW

ERCOT Says Texas Electric Generators Ready For Winter Weather Following On-Site Winterization Inspections

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced Thursday, Dec. 30 it has completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts and the news is good. ERCOT said inspection results show the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the region are ready for winter weather. Inspections were completed at more than 300 electric generation units, representing 85% of the megawatt hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages at 22 transmission station facilities in February. ERCOT has filed a preliminary summary inspection report with the Public Utility Commission and said it will submit its final inspection report...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Fly In Ice Fishing in Minnesota

The fly in adventure is incredible. The Kodiak they fly can take up to 8 passengers. This turbo prop plane is comfortable, equipped with leather seats and high end headphones with mics to communicate with others in the plane as well as the pilot. Lake Country Air is based out...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today. Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in. Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy