How to stick to your New Year's resolution

 3 days ago

Local authorities to beef up New Year's Eve patrols. They urge...

Shoppers get last minute buying done

One doctor St. Luke's talked to said its important to pace yourself. Local authorities to beef up New Year's Eve patrols. They urge people to get an Uber if they're drinking. The temperature can affect the texture of the snow.
Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to work out more in 2022 Is exercising more one of your New Year’s resolutions? There’s no need to wait until 2022 to start a new fitness journey. If you invest in exercise gear now, you can hit the ground running by January 1, perhaps […]
This TikTok Hack Could Get You A Starbucks Drink For Less Than $1

People might look for bargains at Starbucks since the cheapest coffee drink on the menu is a tall freshly brewed coffee at $1.85 plus tax, per Fast Food Menu Prices. For many patrons who prefer more flavorful or sweeter options, the average bill can add up in a hurry. Enter TikToker Shay P, who is an employee of the coffee chain who often posts Starbucks hacks to their account. In one TikTok video offers a new option that will only cost you 60 cents.
Get 16 Free Meals from HelloFresh With This New Year’s Resolutions Deal (Limited Time Offer)

If you’re keeping tabs on that calendar of yours, you know that 2021 is coming to a close. That means a brand new year is right around the corner, and with it always comes an onslaught of “new year, new you” messaging from everyone, from your personal trainer at the gym to your mother-in-law. This year, instead of being pulled in a million different directions for what you “could” or “should” be and feeling the need to set unrealistic goals for yourself, we’re looking to put control back in your hands. Instead of a crash diet post-holidays or a sudden drastic...
Tips to keep your New Year's resolutions

A new year can offer you a chance to choose what you want to work toward, like a resolution, an intention or a goal — or maybe you're looking to make a more fundamental change in your habits or outlook. Listen to these stories to guide your self-improvement and...
What’s your 2022 New Year’s Resolution?

The new year is upon us. New year, new me? Yeah, that’s what they all say. But really, what’s your New Years’ resolution? Every year millions set a goal to kick off the new year. Usually to send some positive energy and motivation opening a new year. Of course, people’s favorite resolution is to go […]
What's your New Year's resolution?

{&by2JC}Some historians say the tradition of making promises to change for the better at the beginning of a new year can be traced back more than 4,000 years. The Babylonians, whose year started in March, would promise to pay off debts and return borrowed items during a festival celebrating the changing season.
