Shoppers get last minute buying done

kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne doctor St. Luke's talked to said its important to pace yourself....

www.kmvt.com

WCBD Count on 2

Last-minute shoppers scramble to find the perfect Christmas gift

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Christmas is less than a week away, but some people here in the Lowcountry haven’s finished their holiday shopping just yet. Now, they’re feeling the stress and excitement that comes with last-minute Christmas shopping. The deadline for last-minute Christmas shoppers is inching closer as they scramble to find the perfect […]
SHOPPING
Syracuse.com

Walmart store hours: When does Walmart close on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping?

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve? We’ve got your Walmart store hours for the 2021 holidays. Most stores are closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), so if you need to do last-minute holiday shopping, Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) is your last chance. Be prepared, though — many retailers will close early Christmas Eve, and some items may be hard to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marketplace.org

Why do Walmart shoppers enter on the left and exit on the right?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
News 12

Wondering how to get those last-minute gifts in time for Christmas? Here’s how to get it all done in time.

Toy experts share their latest tricks and tips on getting all those last-minute gifts under the tree before the holidays are here. Jackie Cucco, senior editor at The Toy Insider, says, "You are going to want to wake up early, get in there, don't try and save it for the night before. Just comb through the aisles. Things might not be in their right spots. They might not be all nice and neat on the aisles so keep your eyes peeled."
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Disney Pajama Sets

While some shoppers might naturally think of bulk groceries, food court hot dogs, and free samples when they are planning a trip to their local Costco, there's one type of product at the wholesale chain that doesn't get as much attention as it probably should: clothing. Per Reader's Digest, Costco...
RETAIL
Fortune

Here’s how late retailers will be open on Christmas Eve 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last-minute shoppers have always lived on the knife’s edge, but if you’ve been holding off this year, you’re a special breed of thrill seeker. With supply-chain issues, a microprocessor chip shortage, and a dearth of retail employees, finding the perfect gift might be a bigger challenge than usual.
RETAIL
Sunderland Echo

These are the last dates you can make orders online in time for Christmas Day

With Christmas fast approaching, time is running out for shoppers to order items online in time for the big day. Some of the UK’s biggest retailers are already warning of delays to deliveries through either demand of goods or delivery services. You can never start your Christmas shopping too...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart’s After-Christmas Sale: Find and Shop the Hottest Discount Deals Online

Walmart continues its holiday sales despite the close of Christmas. In an effort to lure nervous shoppers away from their computers and to Walmart stores, the retailer started its Black Friday promotions in early November, beginning October promotions. While the number of consumers shopping in-store increased over last year, it...
SHOPPING

