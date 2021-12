Like Paul Pierce coming out of the tunnel after being wheeled up the ramp, Cam Akers is set to return just in time for the fantasy football championship round. It isn’t official yet, but with Darrell Henderson being placed on injured reserve, the possibility is there for Akers to regain his lead role in short order. I’m not even going to frame this as a question — you need to spend whatever you have left to acquire Akers if he’s available on your league’s waiver wire.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO