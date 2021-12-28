Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus and are asymptomatic. The new guidance indicates that a person with Covid-19 should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. After five days, if a person does not have symptoms, they can return to normal activities while wearing a mask — including at home with others — for at least five more days. People should still continue to isolate themselves while they experience symptoms and can begin their five days of masking when they no longer have symptoms.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO