Health

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

whit
2d ago

If anybody out there is still a Fauci fan, please read up on his aids work in the 80’s. There are many that feel he is responsible for thousands upon thousands of HIV deaths because of his incompetence. Fauci is one of the best examples of government bureaucrats failing upwards.

2d ago

Reading the Robert Kennedy book The Real Dr Fauci … a must read .. Fauci is criminal along with Bill Gates and the WHO … shocking to learn behind the scenes corruption going on with this .. especially coming from a book written by a Kennedy..

Eden
2d ago

1 Peter 5:8 - Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:

healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

Dr. Fauci: CDC Reducing Covid Isolation Time Guidelines Will ‘Get People Back to Jobs'

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus and are asymptomatic. The new guidance indicates that a person with Covid-19 should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. After five days, if a person does not have symptoms, they can return to normal activities while wearing a mask — including at home with others — for at least five more days. People should still continue to isolate themselves while they experience symptoms and can begin their five days of masking when they no longer have symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kezi.com

Dr. Fauci explains why CDC changed Covid-19 isolation guidelines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms -- and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

CDC: New isolation and quarantine guidelines for healthcare workers to prepare for anticipated increase in omicron cases

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on Thursday announced changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines for healthcare workers in an attempt to ultimately prepare hospitals for the anticipated increase in omicron cases. The update decreases the time a healthcare worker is required to isolate after infection with COVID-19 from...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Explains Reasons For Changes To CDC Quarantine Guidance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. “The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said. The recommendation for people who no longer present symptoms varies depending on their vaccination status. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days, no matter if they’re vaccinated or...
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan puts CDC's new isolation guidelines on hold

Michigan is sticking to its current quarantine and isolation guidelines while its health department reviews evidence behind the newly shortened timeframes recommended by the CDC. The CDC updated its isolation and quarantine guidance for healthcare workers Dec. 23. The relaxed guidance allows asymptomatic workers with COVID-19 to return to work...
MICHIGAN STATE
whee.net

What the CDC’s latest COVID-19 quarantine recommendations mean for you

(NEW YORK) — Amidst growing pressure as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now announced that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19, and update guidance for people who have been exposed to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

The CDC’s Defense of Its New COVID Guidelines Is Complete Nonsense

The Biden administration has spent much of the past two days trying to defend its widely pilloried new guidelines for how long Americans should isolate if they contract COVID-19. So far, the effort hasn’t been very convincing. With case counts surging amid the omicron wave, the Centers for Disease...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the surge in Omicron cases ahead of the holidays, the administration’s plan to address testing shortages and delays, and the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant. “The critical issue is that the vaccines are working,” says Dr. Fauci. “Vaccinated people certainly may and will get breakthrough infections, and we will see likely more of this with Omicron. But to say the vaccines don't work is just not understanding the importance of vaccines in preventing you from getting seriously ill, hospitalized, and dying.”Dec. 21, 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic. Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the...
POTUS
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
windermeresun.com

COVID Updates With Dr. Anthony Fauci

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
NBC News

NBC News

