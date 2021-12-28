Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages

BOSTON (CBS) — A weekend of holiday travel was plagued by hundreds of flight cancellations across the country. Dozens of flights in and out of Boston were canceled Sunday, and at least 40 were already canceled Monday at Logan, according to FlightAware. Airlines are struggling to staff flights because of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Some are now asking the CDC to shorten the quarantine period for those who are fully vaccinated to try and solve these ongoing problems. “The government approved this request for the healthcare industry,” travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt told CBS News. “And honestly, if it’s good enough for hospital...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO