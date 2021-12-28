ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
elbow Release Latest Track, ‘Flying Dream 1’

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Flying Dream 1’ opens the band’s ninth studio album in the hushed tones that epitomize the full record, delivering a delicate, magical melody to showcase singer Guy Garvey’s perfectly pitched tales of an 80’s childhood in the warmth of his family home in Bury, Greater...

www.orcasound.com

EDMTunes

black a.m. Turns Heads With Latest Release, ‘The Fault’

It’s always refreshing to hear a tune that makes us stop & say “Woah“. Today, I got to experience this for myself thanks to the Las Vegas-based black a.m. In the past, we’ve written about black a.m., thanks in part to his steady stream of releases, and constant gigs. Today, we write about the former, in the shape of his latest offering, ‘The Fault‘. If you’re into catchy samples, or just like house music, then this is a tune you don’t want to miss.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UP10TION Releases 'Novella' Track List

UP10TION has released the track list and title track of their new album "Novella." At midnight on December 16, UP10TION released the track list and all track credits of their forthcoming 10th MINI-ALBUM "Novella" through their official SNS channel. UP10TION's new album contains six tracks, including the title song "Crazy...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

Listen: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Releases Christmas Song 'Sweet Dreams'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has dropped a surprise Christmas song, "Sweet Dreams," as a gift for the fans - listen to the track below. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) Surprises Fans with First-Ever Christmas Song 'Sweet Dreams'. On Dec. 22, Big Hit's boy group gifted fans with their first-ever Christmas track,...
MUSIC
Person
Guy Garvey
mixmag.net

​Galcher Lustwerk releases seven-track Christmas-themed record

Ohio-born, New York-based producer Galcher Lustwerk has just dropped a new record via his secondary alias titled ’Home For The Holidays’, just in time for Christmas. The winter-themed record sees Galcher put back on the Road Hog mask for his seventh-full length release - over three years since his last.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

The Dirty Moogs Release Their Latest Clip For "Hot Moms"

When you come across a band name like The Dirty Moogs, you can’t exactly be sure what you’ll find, but one thing is for certain: you’ve never seen or heard a group quite like this. Embracing their tongue-in-cheek approach to life, bandmates Brenton Viertel, Will Gillett, Pete Thomas, Jared Hallock, and Ryan Donahue united under the same dream of inspiring listeners never to take life too seriously. The quirky and offbeat group is known for partaking in goodhearted, reckless fun, but don’t let that distract you from their calculated approach to the unique sound that they’ve curated over the past decade. Their discography is a psychedelic blend of every genre under the sun, from electronic to punk, which will take listeners on the trip of a lifetime.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Josh Cleveland releases new track, "Home"

Josh Cleveland’s new track, “Home”, captures the comfort of being with the right person, even (and maybe especially) in the midst of mayhem. Driven by a steady acoustic guitar line and supplemented by sweet harmonies from Family Three, it’s an americana-blues track with an assured sense of place and an instantly catchy hook:
MUSIC
orcasound.com

New Album Release from Travis ‘The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)’ on Craft/Concord

The multi-platinum album The Invisible Band from Scottish rock band Travis celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a special reissue. The deluxe edition features the original album remastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, all the original B-sides and a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions, and alternate takes— released today on Craft Recordings/Concord.
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Jacob Bryant releases the music video to his latest single “Heartbeat”

Jacob Bryant has released the music video to his latest single, “Heartbeat.” Heartbeat is featured on Bryant’s forthcoming Bar Stool Preacher album, which is set for release on Jan. 14. Stream and download the single “Heartbeat” HERE. “Heartbeat” follows Bryant’s latest single, “Devil & an...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
NME

Tomorrow X Together share new festive track ‘Sweet Dreams’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have released a new festive track called ‘Sweet Dreams’ – listen to the song below. The K-pop boyband sing in both Korean and English on the new track. On the chorus, they wish their fans “Merry merry Christmas” and “sweet dreams and good night”.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Producer Loops releases Elevate, Dream Pop & Vampire Nights sample packs

Producer Loops has released its new sample library Elevate, a collection of female vocal loops and samples that aim to make your tracks soar to new heights. These vocals and instrumentals work perfectly for downbeat introspective Pop. Performed by huge talent, Panduh Baer, this pack will give you an incredible set of pristine vocal hooks and phrases to build your dream Pop hit. Panduh Baer sings and performs this beautiful collection of vocals, flawlessly combined with a set of superb instrumentals. ‘Elevate’ is a magnificent pack which allows to build professional sounding R&B, Pop and Hip Hop hits.
ENTERTAINMENT
orcasound.com

BO BURNHAM RELEASES CD & VINYL EDITIONS OF INSIDE (THE SONGS)

INSIDE (THE SONGS) REMAINS BILLBOARD’S #1 COMEDY ALBUM. Three-time EMMY® Award winner Bo Burnham has released the long-awaited physical editions of his chart-dominating critically acclaimed album, INSIDE (The Songs). The CD and vinyl are available in stores nationwide today. It is available at major retailers while a limited-edition yellow vinyl can be found exclusively at Target.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Goodbye 2021!🎇 – Ring in 2022 with party-approved playlists!

Dance your way into 2022 with this playlist featuring the hottest Dance tracks of the year!. Listen here: https://can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fzaphod.vvhp.net%2Fv-v%2F9FjlpPTw431144-21716462&data=04%7C01%7Ccpawsey%40dawsoncollege.qc.ca%7C74f059f54477401d331108d9cba48ce1%7Cb6b66a7afbbb42b8a7c5712342094eef%7C1%7C0%7C637764729871928631%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=gujeyTuusoztCv9yAJndYGCMlzT6VVS9EOugW9VoKdw%3D&reserved=0. Rock Legends. Have a rocking New Years Eve with Rock Legends feat. Nirvana, Metallica & Guns N’ Roses!. Listen here: https://can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fzaphod.vvhp.net%2Fv-v%2FjPWaip0Q431145-21716462&data=04%7C01%7Ccpawsey%40dawsoncollege.qc.ca%7C74f059f54477401d331108d9cba48ce1%7Cb6b66a7afbbb42b8a7c5712342094eef%7C1%7C0%7C637764729872084852%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=ze6czFtN7az7ozix7b6xnAadigRTF%2Fq6eVjNTSHN3OI%3D&reserved=0. Hiphop.com – Best of 2021. The most important...
HIP HOP
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “You Make Loving Fun” by Fleetwood Mac

Filled with its line of legendary inter-band breakups, around the recording of Fleetwood Mac’s 11th album Rumours, the marriage of keyboardist, singer, and songwriter Christine McVie and bassist John McVie was reaching its end. As the couple parted ways, Christine moved into a relationship with the band’s lighting technician Curry Grant.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Dream Theater Release Cover of “O Holy Night”

Dream Theater are celebrating Christmas with a newly-released cover of “O Holy Night.”. The cover was initially recorded June 9, 1993 during a soundcheck at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon on June 9, 1993. It was previously available only as part of a rare fan club Christmas CD released in 1996.
PORTLAND, OR
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES

