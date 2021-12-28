elbow Release Latest Track, ‘Flying Dream 1’

When you come across a band name like The Dirty Moogs, you can’t exactly be sure what you’ll find, but one thing is for certain: you’ve never seen or heard a group quite like this. Embracing their tongue-in-cheek approach to life, bandmates Brenton Viertel, Will Gillett, Pete Thomas, Jared Hallock, and Ryan Donahue united under the same dream of inspiring listeners never to take life too seriously. The quirky and offbeat group is known for partaking in goodhearted, reckless fun, but don’t let that distract you from their calculated approach to the unique sound that they’ve curated over the past decade. Their discography is a psychedelic blend of every genre under the sun, from electronic to punk, which will take listeners on the trip of a lifetime.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO