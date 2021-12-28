Upton Discusses Toxic Political Culture

Following the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission’s vote on the state’s new congressional maps this week, Congressman Fred Upton is keeping his options open about seeking re-election. In a social media post Wednesday, Upton wrote, “Michigan’s newly drawn 4th Congressional district includes a vast majority of area that I’ve proudly represented all my days, including my hometown.” The Fourth District is where St. Joseph would now be located. That means if Upton decides to seek re-election, he would have to run in a primary against Congressman Bill Huizenga. Upton writes, “The redistricting process is never pleasant particularly when colleagues are pitted against each other.” However, he goes on to say, “I’ve been strongly encouraged to seek another term in what will be considered yet again a swing district in a national polarized political climate.” Upton says a bipartisan consensus is needed now more than ever, and that is “the winning formula that has led to our previous electoral victories and will again should we decide to run in 2022.”

