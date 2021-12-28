ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upton Discusses Toxic Political Culture

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Fred Upton is decrying the divisive environment in Washington and around the country. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, Upton said nasty rhetoric in the national discourse is affecting the ability of Congress to do its job. “It’s pretty...

