Monday, December 27 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree storms this week and mild weather will continue to rule through the end of the year. But, it looks like a cold start to the new year. For tonight, the first of three storms this week will move in. Cloudy skies this evening will give way to rain after midnight...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

KDRV

Wednesday, December 29th Overnight Weather

A storm system will bring more rain and snow showers to our region. Snow levels will be low, but most of the impacts to travel will be along and near the Cascades and the Umpqua Divide.
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see another warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog and maybe a few showers overnight. On Thursday we will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be at 60-70%. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day we will see smaller rain chances, but the warm and humid weather continues. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a final round of storms. That will lead to much colder air by Monday with freezing temps Monday AM.
PANAMA CITY, FL
#Thunderstorms#Cold Start
desotocountynewsroom.com

Dense Fog Today, Strong Storms Saturday, MUCH Colder Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the midsouth until 9 am this morning. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday bringing the threat of severe weather once again, mostly likely during the afternoon and early evening hours, then MUCH colder air will surge into the midsouth for Sunday and Monday.
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 30 Morning Forecast

A warm-up is on the way for our Friday Eve across the Ozarks as winds kick in from the southwest ahead of our next storm system. This is going to make for an above-average day with highs surging back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds and fog will keep our readings at bay, even though we’ll be over 10° above normal for this time of December. With more moisture in the air, and cold ground surfaces, the fog is going to stick around throughout much of the AM so make sure you drive with caution. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for many of us so allowing some extra time for your AM commute is a good idea. Sunshine will peek out from behind the clouds later on this afternoon but we’re not going to see too much of it today. Clouds stay thick overnight into our Friday ahead of a potent storm that will impact the Ozarks late tomorrow into Saturday. Temperatures remain mild tonight with lows only falling into the mid-40s thanks to the clouds and the SW breeze. Afternoon readings are looking even warmer tomorrow as the southwesterly wind becomes stronger. Highs look to rise back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. As this area of low pressure closes in, rain chances go up, and we’re looking at the possibility of a few showers tomorrow afternoon. Chances for moisture drastically increase as we progress through tomorrow night with showers and thunderstorms on the table. We have the potential for a few stronger to severe storms on tap, especially SE of the Ozarks. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns in the strongest of storms. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play for our southern and eastern neighborhoods. Cold air will crash in behind the cold front and this will switch our threat from severe weather to winter weather into Saturday. Temps are going to tumble from the 40s and 50s early to the 20s late and that will lead to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Snow will be more likely north of the area with a mixed bag likely across much of the viewing area. 1-2″ of snow and sleet is looking like a good bet for our northern communities with isolated amounts higher than that. Freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible to the north as well and this could create some power outages. Winter Storm Watches have been issued as a result, for the impacted travel and the rough weather. These are in effect for our Saturday. A shift in the track of this low over the next couple of days will play a big role in the precip. type across the Ozarks. 50 miles one will make a big difference, whether the low shifts to the north or south. Please stay with us for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. Arctic air takes over in the wake of the cold front with lows near 10 on New Year’s Night. Wind Chills will be near 0 so make sure you bundle up out there. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens and 20s on Sunday with a few flurries possible as this upper-level part of this system pulls away. Sunshine takes over as high pressure builds in for the first week of the new year. Temperatures begin to rebound too with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
News4Jax.com

A warm start to the New Year, chilly start to the first week

Partly cloudy and warm today with above normal temperatures through the start of the New Year. Near record highs with a slight chance of showers near and along I-75. A cold front will move through Sunday with scattered showers, storms. Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with near record highs continue...
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Last winter storm of 2021 on the way!

PHOENIX — The next big winter storm is on the way!. Expect more rain, snow and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the mix Thursday and Friday across Arizona. Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers throughout the day today. Then, rain chances will...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
wgno.com

It’s December 29th, and it’s very humid

Dewpoints are in the low 70s Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. That is unpleasant no matter what time of year it is. When there is only a couple of days left in the year then it’s really unpleasant. Expect very warm temperatures tonight with the chance for fog Thursday morning.
WYFF4.com

Wet weather continues today

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch your full forecast above. TONIGHT | Rain subsides, some clearing. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. NO chance of rain. Light NW winds. TOMORROW | Partly to mostly cloudy. Peaks of sunshine. Occasional showers late in the afternoon and in...
GREENVILLE, SC
fox26houston.com

Thursday weather forecast

After widespread morning fog, we're looking for more mild weather today with highs in the low 80s. We will end with the year with more warm weather and highs near records on Friday. Midnight on New Year's Eve night looks mild with some drizzle possible. January 1st will be our last warm day with a major cold front expected Saturday night. Freezing temperatures will be possible Sunday and Monday morning.
CBS 42

Stormy Pattern Continues. Turning Much Colder Sunday

THURSDAY: Scattered showers along with a few storms will continue this morning, including a lower end threat for a few strong to severe storms. While the severe threat is low, a few storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy downpours with a risk for some flash flooding. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm […]
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE

