NHL

Rangers return Patrik Nemeth, lose Jarred Tinordi to COVID protocols

By Greg Joyce
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

The Rangers got one defenseman back from COVID-19 protocols on Monday but added another to break even.

Patrik Nemeth, who previously tested positive for the virus, cleared protocols and returned to practice while Jarred Tinordi entered protocols, joining Ryan Lindgren and Alexandar Georgiev.

“[I’m feeling] better,” Nemeth said Monday after practice. “I should be fine, good to go.”

Nemeth entered COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 18, a day after playing 12:45 against the Golden Knights. He said he was able to skate once or twice before Monday just to begin getting his legs underneath him again.

“You’re not allowed to do much,” he said. “Going out for walks, but you’re basically staying home and on the days when you feel pretty good, you try to get a small workout in. Then as we got closer to 10 days, started training a bit more and see where you’re at.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uKHF_0dX4j1PP00
Patrik Nemeth (left) returned to Rangers’ practice Monday, while Jarred Tinordi (right) entered COVID protocol.

Nemeth, 29, said he had some cold-like symptoms the first two or three days before they dissipated. He didn’t feel any lingering effects Monday, other than regular rust, in his first practice back ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Panthers.

“It’s obviously a little rusty when you get back after 10 days,” Nemeth said. “Even if I didn’t have anything, if I was just sitting home for 10 days, it would be the same. It would be rough. I had one practice today, I’ll have practice [Tuesday] and then we’ll just go from there and see.”

With Lindgren and Tinordi out on the blue line, Nemeth’s return gives the Rangers six healthy defensemen, joining Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller, Adam Fox, Libor Hajek and Nils Lundkvist.

The Rangers were originally scheduled to return to game action Monday night against the Red Wings before the NHL delayed its return to play by a day. Combined with COVID-19-related postponements before the holiday hiatus, the Rangers will have gone 11 days without a game before playing again Wednesday.

Still, coach Gerard Gallant was pleased with how his team looked in Monday’s practice and “the way they were jumping.”

“They’ve really taken charge,” Gallant said. “We get off the ice, we thought we had a good practice and I see eight guys skating by themselves right now doing line work. They want to be ready to get back when we’re ready to go.

“It’s been tough on them mentally, thinking about, ‘When are we going to play?’ Our last two games have been canceled. But I think we’ve been off 10 or 11 days now and you’re ready to play another game again. Guys had a good break, Christmas was fun, but hopefully we’re able to play in the near future here. Wednesday, hopefully.”

The Rangers recalled goalie Keith Kinkaid from AHL Hartford on Monday with Georgiev in COVID-19 protocols.

The Rangers are also expected to recall a defenseman from the Wolf Pack after the results from Tuesday’s COVID-19 testing in Hartford come back.

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Keith Kinkaid
Person
Nils Lundkvist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Covid#Panthers#The Red Wings#Covid 19 Related
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
NYPost

NYPost

