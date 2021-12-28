ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Death of teen killed by stray cop bullet at Burlington store is ruled a homicide

By Marjorie Hernandez
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

The death of a 14-year-old girl struck by a stray police bullet at a Burlington store has been ruled a homicide.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released preliminary autopsy results Monday confirming that Valentina Orellana-Peralta died of a gunshot wound to the chest at the North Hollywood store Dec. 23.

Cops have said the teen was trying on dresses for a quinceañera in one of the store’s changing rooms when an unidentified officer fired at a nearby assault suspect attacking a woman.

LAPD officials said they plan to release police bodycam footage and 911 calls from the shooting later Monday.

Officials identified the assault suspect as Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24, who also died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both Valentina and Elena-Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Unbeknownst to the officers, a 14-year-old girl was in a changing room behind a wall, that was directly behind the suspect and out of the officers’ view,” LAPD officials said in a release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bh3Xo_0dX4izoB00
Valentina Orellana-Peralta was hit and killed by an LAPD officer’s stray bullet in a store changing room on December 23, 2021.

“She was in the changing area with her mother when the officers encountered the suspect and the officer-involved shooting occurred. During a search for additional suspects and victims, officers found the girl and discovered she had been struck by gunfire.”

Responding officers opened fire when they saw Elena-Lopez attacking a woman, and one of the bullets penetrated the dressing room wall where Valentina was changing, LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said at a press conference last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfNby_0dX4izoB00
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Valentina’s death a homicide.

The California Attorney General’s Office is conducting an independent review of the case.

Once its report is completed, the investigation will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecution Section within the Criminal Law Division, which conducts independent reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiHt7_0dX4izoB00
Police were firing at assault suspect Daniel Elena-Lopez inside the Burlington store at the time.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said the agency’s family liaison is working with the mayor’s crisis response team and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to assist the teen’s family.

“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved,” LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJUNf_0dX4izoB00
Flowers left outside the store in memory of Valentina.

“I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life, and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.

“My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led up to this tragedy and provide the family and public with as much information as possible.”

Comments / 0

