The Miami Dolphins handled the first leg of three steps they likely need to take care of to make the playoffs with Monday night’s 20-3 win at the New Orleans Saints. But any celebration for the latest in a seven-game winning streak — after losing seven straight before it — was short-lived. Traveling back to Miami early Tuesday morning meant it was right back to work for the Dolphins (8-7) before an all-too-important AFC showdown in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday, especially after the Titans have had four more days of rest and preparation after playing last Thursday night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO