ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Police Chiefs Concerned Over Lack Of Space For Juvenile Offenders In Allegheny County

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30z13V_0dX4gwnu00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year has seen a surge in violent juvenile crime. More teenage victims of homicide, more young people arrested with guns.

Twenty-eight teenagers have died from homicide in 2021, and more and more juveniles — some as young as 14 years old — are walking around with guns.

But police said even those they charge with gun possession and other serious crimes are quickly released — informed by county juvenile probation that there is just no place to put them.

“Other than the fact that they are juveniles, they would be going to the county jail,” Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia said. “it is frustrating.”

The Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association said the problem stems from the closure of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center last summer.

Since then, the county courts said there are only 16 detention beds available to detain juveniles — all of them outside the county and requiring more than an hour’s drive to centers in Westmoreland and Cambria counties and Jefferson County, Ohio.

Without that availability, most of the juveniles are given home detention to await their court dates, police say, putting the public at risk. Sicilia, who heads the chiefs association, said the county needs a detention center of its own.

“It’s hard to believe that we don’t have a faculty within Allegheny County to lodge juvenile offenders,” Sicilia said.

The county elected to close Shuman rather than fight a state order revoking the center’s license for various violations. On Monday, the county issued KDKA a statement, saying the lack of detention beds is a problem statewide.

“We will continue to work to support the Courts with their needs on this matter. We understand that this challenge is not unique to the county as more and more juvenile facilities throughout the Commonwealth are closing.”

Sicilia said the current remedy is not sufficient.

“I would hope that this is just a temporary fix and a long-term solution is in the plan,” Sicilia said. “I’m not aware of what that is right now, but I’m optimistic that Allegheny County, a county of our size, would have a facility where we could lodge juveniles.

But right now, there is no plan to reopen Shuman or establish another juvenile detention center.

Comments / 9

Related
Tribune-Review

Allegheny County Jail inmate dies

An Allegheny County Jail inmate died on Wednesday in the county lock-up, a county spokeswoman said. The inmate, whose identity was not released, was found unresponsive during a medication pass, according to Warden Orlando Harper. The jail’s health care department conducted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the man, but he was declared...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Peduto Confirms ‘Disciplinary Action Reports’ Have Been Filed For 9 Officers In Jim Rogers Case

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are new developments in the case of Jim Rogers. Mayor Bill Peduto said “disciplinary action reports” have been filed for all nine police officers who were involved in the arrest two months ago. Rogers died a day after he was tased by officers in Bloomfield. The mayor said these reports represent a first step in the disciplinary process. And it’s not lost on the mayor that the steps are being taken during his final week in office. “I wanted to assure that I did not leave this office without taking the necessary actions during my time as mayor for this incident,” Peduto said. “We are seeking justice,” the mayor added. “We have done so throughout, and we will continue to the very last day.” The process will take several steps, going all the way up to the director of Pittsburgh Public Safety. The mayor would not get into specifics about what penalties those officers could face. He cited personnel rules and legal issues with the Rogers case.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ohio Township, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Arrested In Allegheny County Elder Abuse Case

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested for elder abuse in Forward Township. Police said this is a horrible case of abuse and neglect. According to the criminal complaint, the daughter of the 76-year-old victim realized something was off after she tried calling her mother several times on Thanksgiving and did not get an answer. After getting to her mom’s house, police said the woman reported the victim was lying on a couch in her own urine and feces. Police have charged Lori and Nicholas Giacomelli, who police say were in charge of the victim’s care and well-being. Lori is the victim’s ex-daughter-in-law and lived with her in a home with her son, Nicholas, according to the criminal complaint. Police said they both admitted to not bathing the victim, possibly for years. Police said Lori was also in charge of the victim’s finances and used her money for gas, groceries and auto parts. The 76-year-old woman is in the hospital, suffering from COVID-19, lice and pneumonia, among other things. Both have been charged with neglect of care for a dependent person. A third person is also expected to be charged in the coming days.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Morris County salutes Morris County Police Chiefs

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners paid tribute to the Morris County Police Chiefs Association at its annual luncheon where an official resolution was presented to the organization’s 2021 president. Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw presented the Morris County Resolution of Honor to...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen Reflects On 52-Year Career In Law Enforcement Ahead Of Retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 52 years in law enforcement, Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen is stepping down. He will soon be succeeded by Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus. But as he prepares to retire, Mullen looked back on his career and gave KDKA’s Andy Sheehan his insight on the future of policing in America. Sheriff Bill Mullen can’t drive a nail or work a power tool, but he was born to be a cop. “When I became a cop, things just fell into place,” Mullen said. “I just knew things. I had feelings about people whether they were trying to lie to us. It...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Detention#Police#Juveniles#Juvenile Court#Guns#Kdka#The Chiefs Association#Courts#Commonwealth
Central Illinois Proud

‘You wanted our attention now you have it’: Peoria Police Chief announces increased resources, focus on juveniles committing violent crimes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria on Wednesday announced increased resources to tackle violent crime. 2021 has been deemed Peoria’s deadliest in years, with a record 34 homicides including several teenagers killed. “We’re here because acts of violence continue to plague our community,” said Echevarria....
PEORIA, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Accuse Suspect Of Getting Combative With Officers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them. Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon. A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby. He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Reports First Omicron Variant Cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The omicron variant has now been identified in Allegheny County. As of Thursday, there are two known cases in the county. Both cases were detected in adult men, with one sample collected on Dec. 7 and the other sample collected on Dec. 13. Those samples were confirmed to be from the variant on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Local doctors expect cases to rise significantly in the area. “Knowing that it was already in the community in the middle of December and how fast it spreads and how contagious it is, we can pretty much assure that,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Cases Will Continue To Rise’: Allegheny County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases In A Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 6,340 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths between December 19 and December 25. The county has moved to a weekly report instead of a daily report, saying that they will be able to give more in-depth data on the pandemic as the world reels from the spread of the omicron variant. Of the new cases, 7% of them (451) were reinfections and 49% of cases (3,119) were among people who were unvaccinated. There have been 10,249 total hospitalizations and 169,393 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Action News Jax

Glynn County swears in new police chief

Glynn Co., GA — Jacques S. Battiste is now officially the Chief of Police in Glynn County. Battiste was sworn in Friday after completing all the requirements of the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council. A news release said Chief Battiste is excited to return to full-time management...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
CBS LA

La Verne Residents Protest Placement Of Violent Juvenile Offenders In Nearby County Facilities

LA VERNE (CBSLA) – Drivers in La Verne honked in support of residents protesting the potential placement of violent juvenile offenders at Camps Paige and Afflerbaugh, two county detention centers in the neighborhood, which currently house low-level offenders. Camps Paige and Afflerbaugh, located in La Verne, currently house low-level juvenile offenders. (credit: CBS) “It’s just not appropriate here at all. The bottom of the camps and edges of the camps are less than 500 feet away from peoples’ homes,” La Verne resident Cynthia Gabaldon said. Another resident, Dania Beauchamps concurred, and that the facilities might also not be ready with evacuation plans in...
LA VERNE, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy