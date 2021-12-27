ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

By Danielle Chavira
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman suspected of starting a grass fire in Boulder as 31-year-old Rain Hanuman. She faces charges of reckless endangerment and arson.

Rain Hanuman (credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire burning in an open area near the University of Colorado Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive.

(credit: Boulder Fire)

The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was contained quickly.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website .

