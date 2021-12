With the first two episodes of 1883 premiering tonight on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Faith Hill and Isabel May about making the Yellowstone prequel series. During the interview, they talked about why they love Taylor Sheridan’s scripts for 1883, what they’re most excited for people to see in the series, the many challenges of filming on location for both the cast and crew, how they started filming in extreme heat and now they’re filming in extreme cold, and more. In addition, Hill reveals making 1883 has been the toughest thing she's ever done.

