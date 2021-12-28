ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Zoo Lottery For ‘Free Day’ In January Now Open

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) — The lottery for the Denver Zoo’s free day on Jan. 7, 2022 is officially open until Thursday, Dec. 30.

(credit: CBS)

“To provide the best experience for all of our guests, we are offering a limited number of tickets for each Free Day, using an online lottery system,” officials stated online. “Anyone who wants to attend a Free Day must register online during the open lottery period for a chance to obtain up to five vouchers for its corresponding Free Day. Best of luck, and hope to see you this year!”

There are six other free days at the zoo.

Click here for more information and to join the lottery: https://community.denverzoo.org

CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Working On Christmas Find Balance In Being Away From Families

DENVER (CBS4) – While many people get to spend Christmas Day with their families, several frontline workers aren’t able to. On Saturday, CBS4 spent the day with Denver Fire Department station #23 to see what it’s like for the crew during the holidays. Fire station #23 is one of the busiest in the city. For many firefighters, being away on Christmas is hard, but it’s even harder for their families. (credit: CBS) “Not having dad around on Christmas is not great, but I think they’re use to it at this point,” said Brad Nerger, a lieutenant with station. For this station, it means spending...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Many Last-Minute Shoppers Choose Christmas Eve For Family Bonding, Community Support

DENVER (CBS4)– Last-minute shoppers have once again returned to the halls of local malls after nearly two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last-minute shoppers at Cherry Creek Mall largely said they were shopping on Christmas Eve intentionally, and not out of necessity. (credit: CBS) “We are seeing traffic return to the center at pre-pandemic levels,” said Jeramy Burkinshaw, General Manager of Cherry Creek Mall. Many were seen pacing the mall with their friends and with bags of merchandise. “Christmas Eve is one of the busier days of the season for us. As you can tell the center is busy,” Burkinshaw said. Some shoppers,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Santa Spotted On The Slopes At Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Before Santa took to the skies, he took to the slopes. He was spotted at Loveland Ski Area on the morning of Christmas Eve. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) He took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to take advantage of 15 inches of fresh snow on the mountain. The ski area said he’s been a pass holder at the hill since it opened in 1937 and they’re expecting him back on Saturday once all his deliveries have been made. (credit: Loveland Ski Area)
LOVELAND, CO
