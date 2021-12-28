Denver Zoo Lottery For ‘Free Day’ In January Now Open

DENVER (CBS4) — The lottery for the Denver Zoo’s free day on Jan. 7, 2022 is officially open until Thursday, Dec. 30.

“To provide the best experience for all of our guests, we are offering a limited number of tickets for each Free Day, using an online lottery system,” officials stated online. “Anyone who wants to attend a Free Day must register online during the open lottery period for a chance to obtain up to five vouchers for its corresponding Free Day. Best of luck, and hope to see you this year!”

There are six other free days at the zoo.

Click here for more information and to join the lottery: https://community.denverzoo.org