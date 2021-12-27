ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Human Remains Found Near Campground At New Bullards Bar Reservoir In Yuba County

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gki7f_0dX4fhm200

CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found at New Bullards Bar Reservoir last week, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Skeletal remains were found by a hiker on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground near Camptonville. First responders were able to confirm the skeletal remains were human.

A coroner is working to identify the deceased and determine a cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was released at this time.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Campground#Skeletal Remains#Public Safety#Camptonville
FOX40

Remains found after new tips uncovered in 1981 cold case

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Partial human remains were found in the search for a 16-year-old Stockton boy missing since 1981. The sheriff’s office said last Thursday, federal, state and local agencies were helping search “an undisclosed area” of San Joaquin County in connection to the 40-year-old disappearance of Jose “Che” Dominguez. Wednesday’s announcement […]
WBIR

KCSO: Human remains found Saturday evening in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call about some possible human remains found at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 25. They said the remains were found in East Knox County, off Andrew Johnson Highway. Detectives from the major crimes unit, forensic personnel and the Knox County Medical Examiners' office all processed the scene. Officials said that the remains were confirmed to be human.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WPRI 12 News

Human remains found in a drainage culvert in Dansville

DANSVILLE, NY (WETM) – New York State Police are reportedly investigating human remains discovered in Dansville. According to authorities, around 9:30 Monday morning, New York State Police were called for a report of human remains located in a drainage culvert off of an area on state route 36, near state route 70, in the town […]
DANSVILLE, NY
KOLR10 News

Human remains recovered in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities discovered the remains of a person believed to have been consumed in a structure fire Sunday, December 19.   At approximately 5:12 a.m. a structure fire was reported on Old School House Trial in the Buford Cartney area. The building was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.   According to a press release, it was reported that a […]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTSA

Human remains found near Seguin ID’d as missing Southeast Texas 16-year-old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The body of a missing Southeast Texas 16-year-old have been confirmed to be found near Seguin. Benjamin “Tank” Loera has been missing from Vanderbilt, a small town east of Victoria in Jackson County, since October 26. His body was found on December 20 after a man who was looking to buy some property on FM 1117 in Seguin was conducting a land survey.
TEXAS STATE
kubaradio.com

Body Found in Yuba County

(YUBA COUNTY) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department tells the media…it is conducting a coroner’s investigation…after human remains were found, last week, near the Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir near Camptonville. Officials say…a hiker discovered the skeletal remains and called 911. Deputies...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ourquadcities.com

Sheriff’s office: Suspected human remains found along Mississippi River on Wednesday

Officials continue to investigate the discovery Wednesday of suspected human skeletal remains along the shore of the Mississippi River. Shortly after noon, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from hikers that they found suspected human skeletal remains along the shore of the Mississippi River west of Andalusia near the 16000 block of 78th Avenue West, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Human Skeletal Remains in Mahaska County Identified

The human skeletal remains found in rural Mahaska County earlier this month have been identified. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says the deceased is 34-year-old Ryan Hulvey formerly of the Cedar Rapids and Ottumwa areas. The remains were positively identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. According...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Houston Chronicle

HCSO: Man found dead after fight at east Harris County bar

A man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday at an east Harris County bar. Around 2:34 a.m., deputies found the man, 30, dead and suffering apparent gunshot wounds at the Moonlight Sports Bar at 5130 E. Sam Houston Pkwy. Witnesses at the scene told investigators that a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy