Human Remains Found Near Campground At New Bullards Bar Reservoir In Yuba County

CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found at New Bullards Bar Reservoir last week, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Skeletal remains were found by a hiker on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground near Camptonville. First responders were able to confirm the skeletal remains were human.

A coroner is working to identify the deceased and determine a cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was released at this time.