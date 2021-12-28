ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

State Supreme Court building closing temporarily due to rising Omicron cases

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
The Louisiana Supreme Court has announced the closure of its courthouse due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials say the Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr. Courthouse will be closed effective December 28, 2021 through January 17, 2022.

The Court’s closing of the building at 400 Royal Street in New Orleans to public traffic will not affect the work of the Court and is in response to the recent rise in cases of the Omicron variant in the nation and specifically in Louisiana, officials said, adding, "It is a proactive safety measure to protect Louisiana citizens and Court staff who frequent the Court building." Court filings will be accepted in person at the courthouse; however, e-filing is encouraged.

“Despite the short-term closure of the Courthouse to public traffic, the work of the Court can and will continue, just as it has throughout the pandemic,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer in a statement Monday evening. “It is the responsibility of the Louisiana Supreme Court to provide access to justice and to offer it in a safe environment. The modification to reduce the number of individuals in one space by reducing traffic to the court will help combat the spread of the Omicron variant. The prudent implementation of modern technology has enabled Court staff and Justices to continue to work effectively and efficiently despite the pandemic.”

