‘Dollar Day’ Admission Returns To Downtown Baltimore Attractions For Extended Period

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being canceled in 2020 , the popular “dollar days” promotion by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is returning to make several of the city’s most popular attractions more accessible, but it looks different this year.

During “Downtown Discovery Days,” attractions are hosting their own promotions, which will be held for nearly two weeks from Jan. 3-14. The event used to be just two days.

The National Aquarium, the Maryland Center for History and Culture, Maryland Science Center and the Baltimore Museum of Industry are offering free admission.

Here’s every promotion being offered:

National Aquarium: Free admission January 3-14. Advance registration required.

Free admission January 3-14. Advance registration required. National Great Blacks in Wax: $1 admission for all visitors on January 6, 7, 8, and 9.

$1 admission for all visitors on January 6, 7, 8, and 9. Historic Ships in Baltimore : Free children’s tickets (14 and under) for every paying adult

: Free children’s tickets (14 and under) for every paying adult Maryland Center for History and Culture: Free admission for all on January 5, 6, 7, and 8, and 12, 13, and 14.

Free admission for all on January 5, 6, 7, and 8, and 12, 13, and 14. Maryland Science Center : Free admission for children ages 3-12 on January 7, 8, and 9. Must be accompanied by a paying adult.

: Free admission for children ages 3-12 on January 7, 8, and 9. Must be accompanied by a paying adult. Mount Vernon Place Conservancy and the Washington Monument: Free museum admission and $6 access to climb the Washington Monument on January 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, and 12, 13, and 14.

Free museum admission and $6 access to climb the Washington Monument on January 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, and 12, 13, and 14. Baltimore Museum of Industry: Free admission for all on January 8. Timed tickets may be reserved in advance, or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Free onsite parking is also available.

Free admission for all on January 8. Timed tickets may be reserved in advance, or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Free onsite parking is also available. Port Discovery Children’s Museum: $10 admission (50% off) on January 9, and $2 admission on January 12.

Visit the partnership’s website for more information. More promotions are anticipated, the organization said.