Baltimore, MD

‘Dollar Day’ Admission Returns To Downtown Baltimore Attractions For Extended Period

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being canceled in 2020 , the popular “dollar days” promotion by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is returning to make several of the city’s most popular attractions more accessible, but it looks different this year.

During “Downtown Discovery Days,” attractions are hosting their own promotions, which will be held for nearly two weeks from Jan. 3-14. The event used to be just two days.

The National Aquarium, the Maryland Center for History and Culture, Maryland Science Center and the Baltimore Museum of Industry are offering free admission.

Here’s every promotion being offered:

  • National Aquarium: Free admission January 3-14. Advance registration required.
  • National Great Blacks in Wax: $1 admission for all visitors on January 6, 7, 8, and 9.
  • Historic Ships in Baltimore : Free children’s tickets (14 and under) for every paying adult
  • Maryland Center for History and Culture: Free admission for all on January 5, 6, 7, and 8, and 12, 13, and 14.
  • Maryland Science Center : Free admission for children ages 3-12 on January 7, 8, and 9. Must be accompanied by a paying adult.
  • Mount Vernon Place Conservancy and the Washington Monument: Free museum admission and $6 access to climb the Washington Monument on January 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, and 12, 13, and 14.
  • Baltimore Museum of Industry: Free admission for all on January 8. Timed tickets may be reserved in advance, or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Free onsite parking is also available.
  • Port Discovery Children’s Museum: $10 admission (50% off) on January 9, and $2 admission on January 12.

Visit the partnership’s website for more information. More promotions are anticipated, the organization said.

Comments / 10

Jessie Hoover
1d ago

Y’all complain about gathering ? Isn’t the city basically closed? I would t put 50 cent into the city with that chia pet Brandon scott.

Reply
3
 

Related
CBS Baltimore

LIST: New Year’s Eve Events In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the year comes to an end and we prepare to say goodbye to 2021, the time comes to celebrate the possibilities of 2022. After last year’s isolated celebrations, the chance to embrace in the streets and bring in the new year is enticing. Luckily, there are lots of engaging events happening around Baltimore. If you’re looking to get out and celebrate, these Baltimore-based events will help you ring in the year right! Note: As the Omicron variant spreads, many events are canceling their celebration. The events in this list may be subject to change. If so, the article will be updated...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Salvation Army Raises $485K For Christmas Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland raised $485,000 during their ‘Hope Marches On’ campaign amidst a variety of pandemic-related obstacles. The campaign collects donations to provide social services like meals, clothes, toys, and emergency services to those in need. “During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over Central Maryland,” Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland said. This year saw many hurdles that threatened donations, including low foot traffic...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Enoch Pratt Library Cuts Hours & Shifts Programs Online

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library is scaling back its hours in January as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Besides reducing its hours, the library announced on Monday that it is shifting in-person programs online and suspending its passport services. Starting on Jan. 3, library branches will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The locations will be closed Sundays and Mondays. Pratt Library President and CEO Heidi Daniel lamented the reduced hours but said the move was necessary to protect customers and employees. “This temporary January schedule allows us to stagger staffing to increase social distancing in our buildings and accommodate staff who need to isolate due to COVID-19 exposure,” Daniel said. The enhanced safety measures come as Maryland grapples with surging COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Guests are still required to follow the library’s existing COVID-19 protocols, which include health screenings and wearing face masks indoors. The library is lending out WiFi hotspots and tablets to customers in need, and it is also offering drive-up WiFi access at nine locations.
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Cancels In-Person Portion Of New Years Eve 2022 Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis is canceling the in-person portion of their planned annual New Year’s Eve festivities due to a spike in Omicron COVID-19 cases. The cancellations will apply to the bands, DJs and dancing that were going to take place at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock. The fireworks will still take place as previously planned, occurring at 5:30 p.m. and again at midnight. “This wave of infections is putting a strain on resources in public safety and health care,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We want people to celebrate, but to do so safely and in a way that doesn’t further tax hospitals and public safety personnel.”  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Celebrates 2021 Kwanzaa Virtually

ELLICOTT CITY Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will be hosting their 2021 Kwanza Celebration virtually, broadcasting the celebration live from the Owen Brown Interfaith Center. The celebration will feature inspiring speeches and performances that explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity creativity self-determination collective responsibility cooperative economics purpose faith The event is be hosted by Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Office of Human Rights & Equity. “Kwanzaa reminds us to honor family, culture, and community,” Ball said. “Sharing in the seven principles of Kwanzaa provides guidance for all our lives and celebrates that diversity and inclusion make us a stronger, united community. I look forward to honoring the...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Beau, An Adult Male Sitatunga

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is welcoming a new arrival: Beau, a male sitatunga from Florida. Beau is of breeding age and was brought in to join the zoo’s female herd of sitatungas, a species of antelope that is native to Central Africa. After arriving from a zoo in Florida a month ago, Beau had to quarantine for 30 days before settling into his new digs in the Africa Barn. “Beau has been a fun an energetic new addition, showing typical male behaviors like using his horns to dig and ‘spar’ with tree branches,” said Erin Grimm, the zoo’s mammal collection and conservation manager. Beau’s arrival came in response to a recommendation from the Sitatunga Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the species doesn’t go extinct. “We’ll soon introduce him to two females and, if all goes as planned, there will be some new calves in 2022,” Grimm said.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Michael’s Cafe Plans To Reopen Timonium Location Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael’s Cafe in Timonium is set to reopen next week following a temporary closure due to a lack of staff. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the owners said they were closing the restaurant until further notice in response to a COVID-19 surge and staffing shortages. But in a subsequent update, the Dellis family said the hope is to have Michael’s Timonium location back open sometime next week. “We plan to reopen next week once we have ample staff able to return to work,” the Facebook post said. “We appreciate everyone’s support but want to be clear that Michael’s Cafe isn’t going anywhere.” For the time being, diners are encouraged to visit Michael’s White Marsh/Middle River location.
TIMONIUM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo’s Chimpanzees Get Into Holiday Hijinks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Humans aren’t the only ones celebrating Christmas Eve this year—chimpanzees at the Maryland Zoo are also getting in on the festivities. The zoo shared a video Friday of Asali, a female chimp, donning a bed sheet and having some fun with Maisie and Lola, two of the zoo’s younger chimpanzees. To no one’s surprise, the clip is adorable. The ghost of Christmas present is haunting Chimp Forest! 🙈Oh, wait, that's just adult female chimp Asali showing her playful side with youngsters Maisie and Lola. pic.twitter.com/Pl2W6XSvSr — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) December 24, 2021 If you’re thinking about taking the family to the zoo for the holidays, it will be closed on Christmas Day. The good news is it reopens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26. For a limited time, you can get discounted tickets for just $15 apiece. Admission is free for children 2 and under. Starting on New Year’s Day, the zoo will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will reopen for seven days a week beginning in March.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Encourages Outdoor Dining & Events As COVID-19 Cases Surge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley is encouraging outdoor dining and events in response to a rising number of COVID-19 infections in Maryland, the city said Thursday. Buckley signed a local state of emergency intended to help the city combat the spread of COVID-19. It includes plans to reinstate temporary permits for outdoor dining in parking lots, similar to the permits issued in 2020 and 2021 to create so-called “recovery zones.” “We need to pull together as a community,” the mayor said in a statement. “Our police, fire, and health care resources are stretched thin and they need the help of residents to help us get to the other side of this wave of infections.” Buckley recommends that families who are planning to host holiday get-togethers gather outdoors. He’s also asking residents to wear masks in public, get tested and vaccinated and practice social distancing. He’s also calling for restaurants to bring back outdoor dining to keep residents safe.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mimi DiPietro Family Skating Center Reopening in Patterson Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mimi DiPietro Family Skating Center in Patterson Park is soon reopening to the public. City Councilman Zeke Cohen announced that the ice rink will start operating again on Monday, Dec. 27. “People see it as a real asset for our community and something that is just critical in a very difficult time,” said Cohen. Throughout the pandemic, the ice rink was closed. And then in the fall, the dome surrounding it was vandalized. “They were able to tear off a whole section of the outer wall and so as a result, Rec and Parks was unable to create ice,” said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Find BWI Less Than Busy On Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flying to see family for the holidays this year? You might be met with delays and cancellations. Delta and United were among the airlines that canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, citing staffing shortages due in part to COVID-19 infections. But you wouldn’t know that based on how flights fared Friday out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Of the four Delta flights departing from Baltimore on Christmas Eve, only one was delayed. The rest left on time. Both United Airlines flights, meanwhile, departed from BWI as scheduled. There were minimal disruptions to other airlines’ service at BWI. So, instead of finding long lines at ticketing and security checkpoints, passengers reported a less-than-crowded airport Friday. “I’ve been here many times,” Yolando Henley-Perry of Maryland said. “It almost seems sweatless–no trouble.” The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,187,792 passengers at checkpoints nationwide Thursday, typically the busiest travel day before Christmas. For perspective, that’s 364,402 fewer people than what TSA saw before the onset of the pandemic in 2019. The agency didn’t expect to have updated figures for Friday’s activity until Saturday morning. As a reminder, TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before your departure time, packing a mask and checking your flight status ahead of time.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dozens Of Volunteers Pitch In For Mitzvah Day To Help Families In Need

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The annual Mitzvah Day carried on as scheduled at the Weinberg Park Heights Jewish Community Center on Christmas Eve, despite the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was one noticeable difference: the event had far fewer volunteers than in years past. Typically, thousands of volunteers join forces to help pack, load and distribute bags, but there were fewer than 60 on Friday. “We have a very small group helping us because we have a safety obligation to make sure the 2,100 winter care packages are assembled,” said Erica Bloom, one of the organizers with Jewish Volunteer Connection. #MitzvahDay is underway!...
CHARITIES
CBS Baltimore

