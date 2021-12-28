AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 4 cents since last week

Gas prices in Michigan have dropped by an average of 4 cents since last week, according to AAA.

AAA on Monday said people in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.10 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

Though prices are about 23 cents less than a month ago, they’re still 82 cents more than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank, drivers are paying an average of $46, which is $7 more than last January when prices were their highest, AAA says.

“Typically, falling demand and increased supply would support higher drops in pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to keep pump prices elevated,” AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

In metro Detroit, the average daily gas price dropped by 3 cents since last week but is still $1 more than this time last year, AAA said. The current average is $3.23, the third highest in the state.

The two cities with the most expensive gas in Michigan are Marquette at $3.34 and Traverse City at $3.28.

The least expensive gas in Michigan is in Grand Rapids at $2.89, Lansing at $2.95 and Benton Harbor at $2.94.