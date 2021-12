England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO