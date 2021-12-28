Schnucks donates $125K to help tornado victims

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (WEHT) — Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross announced Monday that Schnucks customers and the company donated $125,000 to support Midwest tornado victims.

Schnucks’ customers donated $113,000 through the week-long “Round up at the Register” campaign, which ended on Dec. 19. The campaign allowed customers to choose to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar.

To bring the donation total to $125,000, Schnucks’ corporate donated $12,000.

“We thank our customers who, once again, demonstrated their generosity to not only help their neighbors next door but those hundreds of miles away who were impacted by the storms’ wrath,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Taking care of our communities and nourishing the lives of the residents who live in those communities is a priority for Schnucks, and our customers have shown time and again how important it is to them as well.”

Schnucks officials say all donations will go to the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts for those impacted by the tornadoes earlier this month.

