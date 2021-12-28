ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Calacino’s staying open late for Mountaineer fans to watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEF81_0dX4eUDG00

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – WVU will be playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday night at 10:15 P.M. But, Calacino’s is staying open late so their customers can watch the mountaineers after dark.

Calacino’s has been home to many Mountaineer football watch parties but Tuesday night’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl may be the latest one yet. The game between West Virginia and Minnesota kicks off at 10:15 at night, but that’s not stopping Calacino’s from inviting customers to watch the whole game.

“Like every other mountaineer fan we’re a little disappointed with what time the game is,” said Calacino’s owner Jeff Weeks. “Being a late game we’re not really going to have any specials, but we are going to have the game on all the TVs and on our big screen and we’re going to support the mountaineers.”

Weeks says that the game not starting until 10:15 P.M. on a Tuesday isn’t good news for business. But that fact wouldn’t stop him and his staff from hosting Mountaineer football fans.

“An 8 o’clock game we would be packed every table,” said Weeks. “But you know, when people have to work the next day they’re just not going to come out and support like they do for a 6, 7 o’clock game, especially if it was on a Saturday.”

Calacino’s is located at 3611 Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley.

The Mountaineers (6-6) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mountaineers are 5-point underdogs, according to ESPN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

WVU hoops game vs. TCU postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball’s Big 12 opener is still set for Saturday at Texas, but its second league game has already been postponed According to a statement from the team, the Jan. 3 game between WVU and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Horned Frogs program. […]
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNS

Bluefield University student-athlete declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– One Bluefield University student-athlete has decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Baltimore native, Charles Turner-Cox declared for the NFL Draft through social media last week on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Turner-Cox, who plays defensive back for the Rams, was selected to play in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl on January 15, […]
NFL
WVNS

Virginia Tech men’s basketball game at NC postponed due to COVID protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFXR) – On Monday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball game — which was scheduled for Wednesday at North Carolina — has been postponed because of the pandemic. According to the ACC, the game was postponed because Virginia Tech is under coronavirus protocols and currently adhering to the rules outlined […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Little General Basketball Tournament tips off in Beckley

Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 3:30P.M. UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday is day two for the Little General Basketball Tournament. Wyoming East faced off against Elkins in the afternoon consolation game. Elkins defeated Wyoming East 66-63. Greater Beckley and Princeton finished up in the championship game in Pepsi Division of the Battle for the Armory. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Atticus Goodson named 2021 Player of the Year

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — It’s only fitting that a storybook season ended with another historic achievement for the Independence Patriots football team. Atticus Goodson came home to his house expecting the day to go on like any other. “Came home from being out and I walked through the door and my mom was like […]
COAL CITY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Legend Pat White named quarterbacks coach at Campbell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pat White has a new coaching gig. The Mountaineer football legend is now the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator at Campbell University, according to an announcement from the team.  Most recently, White served as the quarterbacks coach at FCS Alabama State in 2021. The year prior, he was the running backs coach at South Florida. He […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guaranteed Rate#The Mountaineers#Minnesota Kicks#American Football#Wvu#Mountaineer#Espn#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

EZ Pass renewal price going up January 1st

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the last few days for West Virginians to renew their EZ Passes before the rates go up in 2022. People who currently have an EZ Pass can renew for only $25 before the rates go up on January 1, 2022. The price to renew EZ Passes will jump to […]
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Company holds hiring event for local Virginia miners

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– One company is set to hire 150 Virginia miners to work on a surface mine near Tazewell, Virginia. Southern Coal Corporation and Chestnut Land Hiring will hold a hiring event on Thursday, December 30, 2021, to find miners for the Bishop Surface Mine located in Bandy, Virginia. The hiring event will be […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center closed for deep cleaning due to COVID

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center posted on social media the building will be closed for deep cleaning. The fitness center posted the information on the City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Monday, December 27, 2021. They are in the process of deep-cleaning due to rising COVID numbers. They […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
973
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy