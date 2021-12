J-pop superstars Yuzu told fans during their 2021 Winter Solstice livestream on Wednesday (Dec. 22) that they will be releasing two new studio albums next year. Yuzu had performed a free concert almost every year on the winter solstice ever since their debut in 1997. This year’s livestream from Noevir Stadium Kobe was the first time in four years that Yuujin Kitagawa and Koji Iwasawa put on the free show, and the two delivered an eight-track set full of hits, including “Eikoh no Kakehashi” from 2004. The pair also shared their new promo photo shot on the field of the stadium before the concert.

