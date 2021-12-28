Storm watch: Grapevine, Hwy 58, Hwy 178 still open
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The storm has arrived in Kern County but all major roadways remain open for now.
Grapevine
Heavy snow and rain have begun falling on the Grapevine but are not sticking to the roadway at this time, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said it’s important not to speed in stormy conditions. “Speeding plus wet roadway can lead to hydroplaning and crashing. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely,” CHP Fort Tejon said in a tweet.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from this afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays. Caltrans put out a tweet with tips for drivers who will be making the trip over the pass.
Highway 58
The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 5 inches of snow along Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass Monday night. They warn drivers to expect delays or possible road closures.
Highway 178
There are reports of snow in the Walker Pass area on Highway 178 but the roads remain open, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Other Roads
There is a closure at Calgary Drive and Highway 155, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CAL OES has these tips for driving in winter weather road conditions :
- Allow yourself enough time to get to your destination
- Keep windshield and windows clear
- Reduce your speed
- Eliminate distractoins
- Turn on headlights
