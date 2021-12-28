ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Storm watch: Grapevine, Hwy 58, Hwy 178 still open

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQoKC_0dX4dwhH00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The storm has arrived in Kern County but all major roadways remain open for now.

Grapevine

Heavy snow and rain have begun falling on the Grapevine but are not sticking to the roadway at this time, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said it’s important not to speed in stormy conditions. “Speeding plus wet roadway can lead to hydroplaning and crashing. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely,” CHP Fort Tejon said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Caltrans warns about snow over Grapevine starting today

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from this afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays. Caltrans put out a tweet with tips for drivers who will be making the trip over the pass.

Highway 58

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 5 inches of snow along Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass Monday night. They warn drivers to expect delays or possible road closures.

Highway 178

There are reports of snow in the Walker Pass area on Highway 178 but the roads remain open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Other Roads

There is a closure at Calgary Drive and Highway 155, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CAL OES has these tips for driving in winter weather road conditions :

  • Allow yourself enough time to get to your destination
  • Keep windshield and windows clear
  • Reduce your speed
  • Eliminate distractoins
  • Turn on headlights

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Grapevine is back open, CHP escorting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is back open and California Highway Patrol escorts are beginning southbound and northbound, according to CHP and Caltrans. The pass will reopen, but expect delays over the pass, CPH said. CHP is also asking drivers to keep monitoring the weather and roadway conditions. CHP will begin escorting driver over […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 30, rain and snow hit parts of Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is seeing some rain and depending on where you live in the county mountains, some snow. Snow level has been near 5,500 feet, but some colder pockets have hit areas like the Grapevine and the Frazier Park areas hard with snowfall. Frazier Park has picked up around 6 inches […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

December rainfall in Bakersfield was significantly above average: Should you be using your sprinklers?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In response to the state’s worsening drought, both the City of Bakersfield and Cal Water Service placed Bakersfield under water restrictions last month. Now, the recent rain is tightening those restrictions. “Since Oct. 1, we’ve picked up 3.48 inches in the gauge,” 17 News Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said. “Normally, we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Traffic
KGET

Alta Sierra Ski Resort to reopen Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will reopen Wednesday with lifts and the tube park starting at 9 a.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page. Four-wheel drive or chains are required on all vehicles, the post said. The ski resort closes at 4 p.m. Alta Sierra said in the post to take either […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Roads#Traffic Accident#Extreme Weather#Grapevine Heavy#Chp#Caltrans#Tehachapi Pass
KGET

Two killed in head-on crash on Wheeler Ridge Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on crash south of Bakersfield last night killed both drivers and sent four others, including three children to the hospital, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a man was driving his Acura northbound on Wheeler Ridge Road just south of Valpredo Avenue when he drove directly […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
NWS
KGET

BPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run collision last week. On Dec. 23 around 10:01 p.m. in the area of 24th and G streets, a white work-style truck was involved in a crash that left the other party with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in stabbing on Wilson Road in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 62-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south Bakersfield in June has been identified as Dale Eugene Jones, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened June 14 at about 12:26 a.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Road. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Three shot, leaving juvenile dead and two others injured in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday night leaving a 17-year-old dead, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called out for reports of a shooting on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to the department. When officers arrived […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to 8 robberies in the last month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to eight robberies that all happened over the span of a month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Dec. 29, police arrested Jaleyn Prevost, 22, of Bakersfield, according to BPD. He faces charges for robbing the following locations: Robbery of the Chevron Gas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bike through HolidayLights at CALM on Jan. 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enjoy a bike ride through holiday lights and winter scenery at the California Living Museum this weekend. On Sunday, CALM is teaming up with Bike Bakersfield for a one-hour holiday bike ride from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per rider. Parking and ticket sales begin at 4:30 p.m. All […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man hospitalized following L Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting on L Street that left a man hospitalized Wednesday night. A spokesperson said officers were called for a ShotSpotter activation on L Street near 1st Street at around 9:20 p.m. One man was taken to Kern Medical with moderate to major wounds. No other information […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy