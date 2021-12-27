Beaverton schools shifting quarantine policies in 2022

The district will implement a test-to-stay program, providing on-site tests for students who are exposed to COVID-19 Students at Beaverton School District will be returning to the classroom as the omicron variant of COVID-19 brings more uncertainty to the New Year.

The variant — now accounting for more than 70% of new infections, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — is twice as infectious as the delta variant that drove high case counts in the summer and fall, according to a study led by Alejandro B. Balazs of the Ragon Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oregon is on track to hit record-breaking COVID-19 infections over the next few weeks, but a forecast released by Oregon Health & Science University on Dec. 23 indicates that the surge won't be as high as initially anticipated. The initial forecast predicted that the omicron wave would peak at 2,000 hospitalizations, almost double the peak of the delta wave. Now OHSU predicts that the wave will peak at about 1,250 hospitalizations — still a significant strain on the state's hospital system, but closer to the peak of the delta surge rather than vastly higher.

The latest estimate is based on international data showing fewer hospitalizations from omicron than originally thought, according to OHSU.

This slightly brighter outlook, however, assumes more Oregonians will get vaccinated and boosted over the next few weeks.

Washington County is one of the most vaccinated counties in the Beaver State, hovering at just of 86% as of press time, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA does not have county-level data for the percentage of the population who have received a booster, which will be key in preventing more severe infections, experts say.

The Beaverton School District had initially intended to remove restrictions on physical education and music classes by January, but omicron has since derailed those plans.

"In general, PE needs to be low exertion activities unless we can maintain six feet of distance (as opposed to three). Think yoga, stretching, non-competitive type sports," said Brian Sica, administrator for secondary curriculum, instruction, and assessment. "We limit singing and wind instruments in music classes. Depending on age, some music classes need to omit singing altogether and some can sing for an interval of time the stop to allow our HVAC to do a full air exchange. We also have 'masks' for wind instruments."

When school is back in session, officials say they intend on adjusting quarantine policies to not only keep students safe and healthy but in the classroom.

The Oregon Department of Education announced last month that an adequate and stable COVID-19 test kit supply has been acquired to allow every public and private school in the state to implement new "test-to-stay" protocols.

Starting Jan. 3, Beaverton will introduce the new program, which will allow students to attend school in person as well as participate in extracurricular activities (with certain restrictions), provided they test negative for COVID-19.

Unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 can stay at school as long as they consistently wear a mask and their parents allow them to receive a test as soon as the exposure has been identified.

On-site testing will be provided throughout school campuses.

