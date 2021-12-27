ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

County sets up warming shelter in Troutdale

By Angel Rosas
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Severe weather shelter to open at Reynolds High School, replacing Sunrise Center shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qOmj_0dX4dgot00

Multnomah County and its partners at Cultivate Initiatives opened an additional severe winter weather shelter at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Reynolds High School, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road.

The Reynolds location, which can accommodate about 115 guests in East County, will take the place of the smaller Sunrise Center. The Sunrise Center shelter closed Monday. Guests at that location will be transported to Reynolds.

"In the midst of the frigid cold, our neighbors in East Portland and East County are stepping up to add severe weather shelter,'' said Caleb Coder of Cultivate Initiatives. "Providing safety and care for our neighbors outside is both short-term and long-term health for our community.''

The Reynolds site and all severe winter weather shelters will remain open 24 hours a day as long as weather conditions meet the thresholds the county considers unsafe. Additional shelter sites may open as more people need to get warm and dry. For an updated list of shelter locations, visit multco.us or call 2-1-1.

People who need transportation to a shelter can dial 2-1-1. TriMet will be fare-free for those who need to get to a warming shelter.

"With colder temperatures and more snow in the forecast, we are preparing warming shelters and recruiting staff for the coming days,'' said Chris Voss, director of Emergency Management. "The combination of wet, windy and cold conditions can cause frostbite and hypothermia. While we all need to take care, we're especially worried about people who live outdoors.''

Multnomah County, together with the city of Portland and the Joint Office of Homeless Services opened five shelters on Saturday, Dec. 25, as weather forecasts called for snow. Those shelters hosted 162 guests, reaching about 75 percent capacity. A sixth severe weather shelter opened Sunday night. Together, the six sites hosted 248 guests.

Community members are encouraged to volunteer for shifts at severe weather shelters. To view a virtual training and sign up for shifts, go to the Care for When it's Cold Donations and Volunteering page.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Severe weather shelters closing in Multnomah County

Warmer temperatures reduces the need for emergency shelter but officials will continue monitoring the weather.With temperatures in the region increasing, Multnomah County will close the severe weather shelters it opened during the snow storm at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 Departing guests will be provided TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies, the county said. According to the county, anyone seeking alternative shelter options and other social and health services should dial 2-1-1. For updates and future severe weather shelter sites, please check back at https://www.multco.us/care-when-its-cold or call 2-1-1. The Joint Office of Homeless Services together with Multnomah County and the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Many Portland New Year's parties expected to be smaller

The omicron variant of COVID-19 and continued cold weather are reasons for concern as 2022 approaches.River Pig Saloon owner Ramzy Hattar said they normally close off their section of the street in the Pearl District on New Year's Eve and hire a DJ for a giant bash. They didn't do it last year, however, and they won't do it again this year. But they will be open until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, for people who want to bring in 2022 in the traditional way. "We always do a couple of New Year's Eve cocktails and we'll have champagne,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March. From the outset, there were...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County officials express commutations concerns

Canby, Molalla mayors sign off on a letter to the governor about commuted sentences for those convicted of violent crimes. State Rep, Christine Drazan of Canby wrote a letter on behalf of 12 Clackamas County officials to Governor Kate Brown denouncing her decision to commute prison sentences of individuals who committed violent crimes such as assault, rape and murder as teenagers.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
City
Troutdale, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Troutdale, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Government
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaty: Despite challenges, 'Beaverton had an amazing year'

Beaverton's first female mayor spent her first year in office navigating the city's new charter and council-manager structure. Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty's faced a number of challenges during her first year in office: The new city charter, the city's first-ever city manager, a historic heatwave and of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city's first female mayor spent 2021 paving the mayoral role for not only herself but for future mayors to come. Before 2021, Beaverton operated under what is called a "strong mayor" form of government. Under that system, the mayor not only sets the city's...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Looking back

2021 Woodburn Independent headlines portray a growing region in flux while dealing with a pandemic and natural disasters. Between the processes of handling pandemic-induced changes, adapting to abnormal natural disasters and forging ahead with new and developing resources, the Woodburn area endured a busy, albeit unusual, year in 2021. The...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Legislator: Removing SROs is a 'mistake'

State senator wants school resource officer accountability, better training/oversight An elected leader from Troutdale is backing school resource officers at local schools — as long as they are properly trained and not abusing their powers — because the presence of law enforcement keeps students safe. State Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, released a statement discussing SRO programs while the practice is under a microscope across the region. The Portland, Parkrose and David Douglas School Districts have all removed school resource officers; the Reynolds School District has no SROs during contract negotiations; and the Gresham High officer was reassigned to district-level...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Beaverton school board race makes national news

Conservative challenger Jeanette Schade lost by a wide margin, but she scored an appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'While the results were never in much doubt, the school board races in Beaverton were among the highest-profile elections in Oregon this past May. Instructional time was an issue in the Beaverton School District, as it was virtually everywhere. Schools had opened the year in "comprehensive distance learning," switching over to a hybrid model earlier in the spring. But the focus of the school board elections in Beaverton was on the school district's teachings — real or fictitious — around race and gender....
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Emergency Management#Severe Weather#Reynolds High School#Cultivate Initiatives#Trimet
Portland Tribune

Gorsek: Removing SROs is a 'mistake'

State senator wants school resource officer accountability, better training/oversight. An elected leader from Troutdale is backing school resource officers at local schools — as long as they are properly trained and not abusing their powers — because the presence of law enforcement keeps students safe. State Sen. Chris...
GRESHAM, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Aloha commissioner sways Washington County board

Newly elected Nafisa Fai won majority support for stricter measures to limit tobacco sales.She's been on the Washington County commission for less than a year, but Nafisa Fai isn't waiting around to make her mark in county government. Fai ran for county commissioner last year, after incumbent Dick Schouten chose to run for a seat in the Oregon Senate rather than seek re-election. At the time, Fai, an Aloha resident, touted her background in public health and community work — among other endeavors, she was one of Gov. Kate Brown's appointees to an advisory committee for the Oregon Health Authority's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet offering free New Year's Eve rides

Rides will be free on MAX, buses and the Portland Streetcar from the evening of Dec. 31 into early 2022.Now there is no reason to drink and drive on New Year's Eve. TriMet is offering free MAX, bus and Portland Streetcar rides If you're partying in the Portland metro area from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. The MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will keep people moving until about 3 a.m. But the MAX Red Line trains will end service earlier. The last train leaves Pioneer Square for Portland International Airport at 12:48 a.m. on New Year's Day. TriMet is also rolling out a {obj:59465:new trip planner that provides real time locations of both trains and buses.} A reminder: Masks are required while riding. Riders should bundle up because it will still be cold and the areas right around the platforms and stations might be slick. It's also a good idea to wear something bright and reflective to be more easily seen, The free rides are done through a partnership between TriMet and ODOT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Lake Oswego Review

Third cop leaked false information on Hardesty

Oregon Public Broadcasting obtains an October letter that details the probe and the Portland City Commissioner.A months-long internal affairs investigation into a Portland Police Bureau leak found officers Brian Hunzeker, Kerri Ottoman and Ken Le were responsible for disclosing false information implicating Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run, according to an October disposition letter sent to Hardesty. Despite months of speculation, the letter — obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting, but which both Hardesty and the city did not want released — provides the first public confirmation of the facts behind the leak. According to the letter, the investigation found that Hunzeker leaked the false allegations to a reporter at the Oregonian/OregonLive and provided them with a screenshot of a dispatch report stating Hardesty had been involved in a March traffic accident. That information was incorrect. Ottoman leaked the same information to Gabriel Johnson, the director of the conservative Coalition to Save Portland PAC. The investigation also found that Le leaked the information to a friend at the Bureau of Emergency Communications who works as a dispatcher. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

New Year's Even with COVID

Portland party people defy the odds and prepare to kiss off 2021 in style, even if it's only at home in their bubble The party faithful were out in force Friday morning at the Lippman Company party store, getting ready for New Year's eve. Shoppers lined up, masked and six feet apart, even as the Omnicrom COVID-19 variant threatened to scupper parties around the world. There was a brisk trade in shiny number balloons, with a shortage of golden zeros, although there were plenty of twos. Shoppers also picked up colorful paper plates and plastic cutlery, from the novelty...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Pedestrian hit, killed in Troutdale

The driver remained on the scene to assist the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. Multnomah County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Southwest 257th Avenue and 28th Street at 5:31 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, in Troutdale. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy