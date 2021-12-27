County sets up warming shelter in Troutdale

Severe weather shelter to open at Reynolds High School, replacing Sunrise Center shelter.

Multnomah County and its partners at Cultivate Initiatives opened an additional severe winter weather shelter at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Reynolds High School, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road.

The Reynolds location, which can accommodate about 115 guests in East County, will take the place of the smaller Sunrise Center. The Sunrise Center shelter closed Monday. Guests at that location will be transported to Reynolds.

"In the midst of the frigid cold, our neighbors in East Portland and East County are stepping up to add severe weather shelter,'' said Caleb Coder of Cultivate Initiatives. "Providing safety and care for our neighbors outside is both short-term and long-term health for our community.''

The Reynolds site and all severe winter weather shelters will remain open 24 hours a day as long as weather conditions meet the thresholds the county considers unsafe. Additional shelter sites may open as more people need to get warm and dry. For an updated list of shelter locations, visit multco.us or call 2-1-1.

People who need transportation to a shelter can dial 2-1-1. TriMet will be fare-free for those who need to get to a warming shelter.

"With colder temperatures and more snow in the forecast, we are preparing warming shelters and recruiting staff for the coming days,'' said Chris Voss, director of Emergency Management. "The combination of wet, windy and cold conditions can cause frostbite and hypothermia. While we all need to take care, we're especially worried about people who live outdoors.''

Multnomah County, together with the city of Portland and the Joint Office of Homeless Services opened five shelters on Saturday, Dec. 25, as weather forecasts called for snow. Those shelters hosted 162 guests, reaching about 75 percent capacity. A sixth severe weather shelter opened Sunday night. Together, the six sites hosted 248 guests.

Community members are encouraged to volunteer for shifts at severe weather shelters. To view a virtual training and sign up for shifts, go to the Care for When it's Cold Donations and Volunteering page.

