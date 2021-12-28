City of Chicopee issues warning about clogged water pipes due to flushing unwanted items

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee’s Water Pollution Control Department is reminding residents to flush only toilet paper and human waste in toilets.

On the Chicopee Mayor’s Facebook page , a photo was shared showing a pipe clogged with disinfecting wipes, gloves, diapers, and tissues. Even wipes marked “flushable” are not designed to break down in a sewer system.

Clogged water and sewer pipes can create a public health risk, as well as interrupt services to city homes and businesses.

