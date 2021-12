If scale is all that matters, then some of the highest profile deals of 2021 make little sense. The word of the year in media mergers and acquisitions might be “scale.” From TheWrap’s Acquire or Die panel to the WSJ Tech Live conference, there seems to be a consensus that direct-to-consumer media platforms only survive if they have enough scale, which is a euphemism for content. Although there is some truth to that position, scale alone is fool’s gold. It’s insufficient to build a next-generation media company.

