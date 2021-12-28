ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Restaurants Want More Time To Enforce Mayor's Vaccine Mandate

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago restaurants banded together Monday to...

chicago.cbslocal.com

The Free Press - TFP

‘We Have No Choice’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces Proof Of Vaccination Requirements To Enter Restaurants, Gyms

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new policy Tuesday mandating certain businesses to require proof of vaccination. “New steps must be taken to protect the health and well-being of our residents,” Lightfoot announced in a statement. “This public health order requiring proof of vaccination to visit certain indoor public places is a necessary measure to ensure we can continue to enjoy our city’s many amenities as we enter the new year.”
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Judge again says city workers can't get an order to block city of Chicago, Illinois state vax employment mandates

CHICAGO — A federal judge once again has kneecapped a lawsuit from Chicago city workers seeking to halt city and state vaccine mandates. In an opinion issued Dec. 21, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee denied a preliminary injunction requested by more than 100 Chicago fire, water and transportation department employees. Those workers sued in October to stop Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot from ordering them to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Proof of vaccination required to enter Chicago’s restaurants and entertainment venues

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — People planning on making a visit to Chicago might want to get vaccinated first. Starting on January 3, proof of vaccination will be required to get into the city’s restaurants and entertainment venues. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon Chicago is averaging more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurant With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Already In Place Has Advice As Citywide Mandate Approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Chicago and Cook County businesses is just days away – coming up Monday, Jan. 3. But it won’t change a single thing for some businesses with which CBS 2’s Tara Molina connected with Tuesday. Those businesses have had the policy in place for months. At Jerry’s Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Ave., you can’t walk through the door without showing an employee your proof of vaccination and an ID. It has been that way there since September, so they know exactly what to expect in a few days – and they’re sharing some advice. Customers at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory Has 48 States On The List, Which Includes Three Territories

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID is not taking a holiday as cases across the country continue to go up, leading to 48 states now on the Chicago Travel Advisory. Last week, 47 states were on Chicago’s Travel Advisory as the nation is gripped by COVID-19 and many new cases are from the Omicron variant. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added Louisiana and South Carolina – as well as the Virgin Islands, to its Travel Advisory today. The list stands at 48 states and three territories. It means every state or territory except for Guam and Montana are on the list. “Three states –...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Teacher’s Union, Parents Express Concern As Students Return To School Monday Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Secretary of State closing their offices and schools in Cleveland going fully remote for the first week back after the break — Chicago’s top educator says he’s comfortable bringing kids back Monday. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, some parents aren’t comfortable with the CPS approach. While none of the results of that mass testing effort are back yet, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is confident cases will be high, but kids will be safe coming back Monday. There are no changes to his back-to-school approach in Chicago, even as the teacher’s union and some parents feel the surge...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicago Could Announce a Restaurant and Bar Mandate on Tuesday

In a reversal of her pandemic philosophy, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce a vaccine mandate on Tuesday, December 21, for indoor businesses — including restaurants and bars — that would go into effect in the new year. Chicago Tonight and WTTW’s Paris Schutz tweets that Lightfoot will make the announcement at a Tuesday news conference that patrons at restaurants, bars, gyms, and other public indoor places must show proof of full vaccination.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Chicago restaurants want pause on vax rule

Hey there! It’s Tuesday, and it’s finally snowing! Here’s what you need to know today. 1. Chicago restaurant owners want more time on new vax requirements. Local bars, restaurants and other indoor venues are supposed to start checking vaccine cards at the door on Jan. 3, but some owners say that’s too soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Citing COVID-19 Case Spikes, New Vaccine Policy, Tacotlan In Hermosa Goes Carry-Out Only

CHICAGO (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases surge and facing a city requirement to ask customers for vaccination status, the owner of Tacotlan in the Hermosa neighborhood, is now only offering carryout service. “We don’t honestly have the time or the bandwith to be asking you for these cards,” co-owner Jessica Perjes said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) The restaurant, 4312 W Fullerton, eliminated in-dining service at the beginning of the pandemic as well, Perjes said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) “I know we will get through it,” she said. Chicago restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues that serve food or drinks will have to begin checking customers’ vaccination status, starting Jan. 3.  Restaurants in Cook County will have to do the same.  Aside from the vaccination policy, some restaurants have been temporarily closing due to the spike on COVID infections. One suburb, Orland Park, is vowing to not enforce the vaccination proof policy. Other restaurants are asking for more time to enforce the requirement and there are growing questions about how the new policy will be enforced. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

‘My Mayor Is Not My Doctor’: Protesters Object Boston’s City Worker Vaccine Mandate, Proof Of Vaccination Policy

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced two initiatives to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. Starting January 15, many indoor spaces will need to require proof of vaccination, and city workers must become vaccinated along the same timeline. Proof of vaccination will be needed for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Protesters started outside and then moved inside during the announcement. They could be heard chanting, singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and yelling “shame on Wu.” “There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Orland Park Trustees Pass Resolution Vowing Not To Enforce Cook County COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Restuarants, Gyms

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — You can put your COVID-19 vaccine cards away if you’re dining or working out in suburban Orland Park. The village on Tuesday night passed a resolution saying they will not enforce Cook County’s new vaccine mandate. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, the Orland Park Village Board of Trustees voted 6-0 Tuesday night in favor of that resolution. Leaders in the southwest suburb said there are not data to support such a mandate, and called it a political move by Cook County. “If a mandate is going to be passed, it should be passed by law. it should...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WCVB

Businesses preparing to enforce Boston's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

BOSTON — Restaurants, bars and many other indoor businesses in Boston have a little more than two weeks before they'll need to start enforcing the city's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Starting on Jan. 15, customers and patrons will be required to show they have received at least one vaccine dose...

