USA Hockey asks IIHF to reschedule women’s U18 tournament

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January. It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled. The 2021 event was also scrapped because of the pandemic. The...

