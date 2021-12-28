ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Workers at Stateside Deli in Okemos get $1,000 tip

By Erica Murphy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQslW_0dX4cCmg00

The workers at Stateside Deli in Okemos are thankful for a generous and unexpected gift from a regular customer.

“Everybody is happy. They were surprised, pleasantly surprised. Some it came through more for others. Some needed it and it really came through,” said Steve Soka, owner of the Stateside Deli.

Soka has owned and operated Stateside Deli since 2008. He says the community has embraced his business and supported it.

Soka has regulars who come in for Jewish-style sandwiches piled high with tasty meats like corned beef and pastrami and other dishes.

But one of his customers is going the extra mile to show her appreciation by tipping his workers in a big way.

“She doesn’t say much at all. She comes in and eats. She felt the generosity to donate $1000 to the employees just like she did last year,” Soka said.

Soka says he doesn’t know much about this regular customer except that her name is Joanne, she likes to read her newspaper while eating and appreciates a good meal.

“For years, she got a hot dog with a potato salad. I ended up removing that. She got something else. She found a new favorite, I ended up removing it. So now she’s mixing it up. She does omelets. She does different breakfasts,” Soka said.

All of the workers we spoke to were too shy to go on camera to say what Joanne’s gift meant to them but off-camera one said she’d been waiting tables for over 25 years and had never received at tip that big.

Soka said he has between 15 to 18 employees. Everyone walked away with about $50 dollars from Joanne’s holiday tip.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSYM FOX 47

Mason considers allowing residential Airbnbs

In 2019, the city of Mason amended a city ordinance to allow Airbnbs and other short-term rentals within the central business district for a trial period of three years. Now, one Mason woman is looking to apply that same idea to residential Mason, starting with her house on Jefferson Street.
MASON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Okemos, MI
Lifestyle
City
Okemos, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Food Drink#The Stateside Deli#Jewish#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSYM FOX 47

Excellence In Education - Jason Applegate - 12/22/21

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide. Jason Applegate, a teacher at Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Emily Anderson says, "Mr. Applegate’s strongest suit is the fact that he creates an environment where students can be authentically themselves. They feel heard. They feel seen"
SAGINAW, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Andy's Place tenants give back to founder

It’s been a little over a year since Andy’s Place Apartments opened its doors for people who needed a place to support their journey into recovery. Now, the tenants want to give back to the person who made it possible.
ECONOMY
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy