WASHINGTON (CBSmiami/AP) — Coronavirus testing sites all across south Florida continue to experience record turnout, but now there is new weapon in the fight against COVID. “Merry Christmas, this is absolutely a game-changer,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an Associate Professor at the University of Miami. Dr. G was all smiles talking about the latest weapon in the fight against the coronavirus. “Just like Tamiflu, for the flu, this gives us, the option that even if you get infected, this could prevent you from ending up in the hospital or from having severe infection,’ said Dr. G. Pfizer’s new antiviral pill called Paxlovid is the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO