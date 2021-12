ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Amid a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced $100 million in emergency funding to ramp up hospital and nursing home staffing and boost testing. The plan includes $50 million to stabilize staffing and another $50 million to expand availability of COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines at hospitals and nursing homes. The state will also provide $30 million for schools to purchase testing resources. Hogan, who is working from home after testing positive for coronavirus himself, made the announcement via video. He says he’s only experiencing cold-like symptoms, something he attributes to getting vaccinated.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO