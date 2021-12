MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County School District is mourning the sudden death last Friday of a Mullins High School student. "The Marion County School District is greatly saddened by the passing of Taylor Danielle Price. Our hearts, prayers and arms of support go out to her family and friends. She was an active student at Mullins High School with a bright future. We ask that we honor and respect the privacy of the Taylor’s family while they are working through this devastating situation."

MARION COUNTY, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO