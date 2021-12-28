ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rangnick bereft as Manchester United slip to Solskjær levels at Newcastle | Andy Brassell

By Andy Brassell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4HXy_0dX4b7Q500

The festive programme in the Premier League is fabled for its surprises, but for Manchester United this was an unwelcome dose of déjà vu. From the start at St James’ Park, this game called to mind the early days of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s reign, with this exact fixture his fourth game in charge – and fourth win – three years ago and precisely two weeks into his tenure at Old Trafford.

On that occasion at least club and fans were still basking in their escape from the José Mourinho psychodrama, and a sense of goodwill towards Solskjær was clear. The Norwegian had his fingerprints smeared generously over the victory too, his double substitution just after the hour – bringing on Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez – swinging a game of high tension and low quality . It seemed feted, Lukaku breaking the deadlock 38 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute and Sánchez at the hub of Marcus Rashford’s goal which wrapped things up. It all added up to an underwhelming but successful performance, which mapped out with reasonable accuracy what we could come to expect from United for the next few years.

Related: Cavani salvages draw for Manchester United as Newcastle show new fight

This time at Newcastle, Manchester United’s double change couldn’t wait that long, such had been the sheer emptiness of the display offered by Ralf Rangnick’s side before the break. Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani played their second-half part in turning the tanker around, and really looked United’s only real hope of doing so. Sancho provided for Cavani only for the Uruguayan to scuff a presentable opportunity badly wide. It turned out to be a rehearsal for the equaliser: a kind deflection returned to Cavani from his first shot – from Diogo Dalot’s cross this time – and the the visitors caught a needed break on a hitherto barren night.

Cavani is clear as the perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo, sharing only an age bracket and a plentiful history of goals with the Portugal captain. At nearly 35 Cavani brings the hustle and the urgency which Ronaldo has rarely been required to provide in his career, and which United have lacked all over the pitch for way too long. It stood out like a sore thumb here, with United pedestrian in possession in their own half even after the leveller. Without the post and David de Gea’s upstretched right hand, which denied the home side twice in a handful of seconds with three minutes to go, the vistors would have headed back to Manchester with the defeat that this miserable performance deserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxK7q_0dX4b7Q500
Edison Cavani’s goal threat should see him as the ideal strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Richard Lee/Shutterstock

No feature of Manchester United’s game in the first 45 minutes had been as notable as the frequent sight of Rangnick’s downturned bottom lip plodding back through the technical area. He was shaking his head disapprovingly in the direction of his bench, with his side in his familiar 4-2-2-2 shape but with none of the zip that typically characterises his teams. It was always going to be a steep climb for the players to get where their new coach really wants them to be mid-season, with so little time to work. The problems of adaptation are clear. Newcastle escaped the press too easily throughout – a Bruno Fernandes sprint here and a Rashford saunter there – and when United lost the ball, they were consistently overexposed.

Related: ‘Not a problem of formation’: Rangnick bemoans Manchester United physicality

Manchester United losing possession was commonplace, even before Raphaël Varane was caught dawdling on the ball by Sean Longstaff on the way to Allan Saint-Maximin’s opener. Rangnick’s side had been given their warning. A Harry Maguire slip in the second minute had let in Ryan Fraser, fortunately without consequence for the visitors.

Individual quality covered a multitude of sins under Solskjaer, right up until it couldn’t anymore. Here that innate aptitude flickered far too briefly to give Manchester United a chance to snatch the points. There was one sliver where you saw how it might come together, when Ronaldo’s round-the-corner flick found Fernandes late in the first half. The latter’s sidefoot was comfortably smothered by Dubravka, but Ronaldo had been lingering offside in the first instance anyway. It was typical of the torpor with which Rangnick has his hands full.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Sean Longstaff
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Alexis Sánchez
Person
Ryan Fraser
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
José Mourinho
The Independent

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.🔙🔜Great to hear from you, @VLindelof 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager

Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bukayo Saka and Kevin De Bruyne are the gifts that keep on giving while Lucas Moura packs a punch on Boxing Day - but who else took their chance and who paid the price in our latest Premier League POWER RANKINGS?

The Premier League was hit by three more Covid postponements this week but that didn't stop the Boxing Day fixtures from packing an almighty punch. Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton were all called off due to outbreaks from at least one side involved in those games, leaving seven other games to be played in the following days after Christmas.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#St James Park#Gunnar#Old Trafford#Norwegian#Manchester United#Uruguayan
SB Nation

Can Ralf Rangnick build a system at Manchester United independent of the man himself?

The Ralf Rangnick era has begun at Manchester United. The German, so influential in the rise of gegenpressing, faces the toughest challenge of his career in taking charge of possibly the most high profile job in club football. It is a job that demands quite a lot, and comes with even more scrutiny and unpacking every step of the way. And if he is to succeed it will be a different success story to those of his predecessors. Rangnick’s influence at the club may not even reach it’s heights with him on the touchline, and he could set the stage for others to follow him as manager and reach greater achievements in the process. If he succeeds, Rangnick could be the first to establish structure in the club independent of the man in charge of it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Newcastle the latest Premier League match postponed due to Covid and injuries

Everton’s home fixture against Newcastle United on Thursday night has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed.The Toffees have now had three successive games called off, as Covid - and in this case injuries - continue to hamper the fixture list around the country.A statement from the Premier League detailed that the visitors had applied to have the game postponed “as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match... due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”Newcastle were in action against Manchester United on Monday 27 December and, while they secured a 1-1 draw, saw Allan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle. The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyBurnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA
The Independent

Coronavirus outbreak in Newcastle squad forces postponement of Everton clash

Everton’s match against Newcastle on Thursday has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Magpies squad, the Premier League has announced.Newcastle had gone into Monday’s clash against Manchester United with their squad already depleted by positive tests and injuries, then also losing Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to injury during the 1-1 draw.A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday evening read: “Everton’s match against Newcastle at Goodison Park, due to be played at 1930 on Thursday December 30, has regrettably been postponed.Our game at home to Newcastle United on Thursday has been postponed after the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

95K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy