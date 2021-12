Intel Corp. on Wednesday announced the first closing of the $9 billion sale of its flash business to SK hynix Inc., a leading memory chip manufacturer. The first closing completes one of the acquisition’s two major phases. The milestone comes after China’s State Administration for Market Regulation approved the transaction on Dec. 22. The second phase of the acquisition, known as the final closing, is expected to occur in 2025.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO