10 Cabins, Campers, and Trailers We Dreamed of Escaping to in 2021

dwell.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic stretches on for a second year, the urge to escape the grid and...

www.dwell.com

Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
homecrux.com

Ultimate Camper Teardrop Trailer Features Two Kitchens and a Cassette Toilet

It’s nice to have a camper hitched to your ride but the road fun may soon become burdensome if the choice of a camper is horrendous. I mean, let’s be honest here, how many camper trailers do you often come across that offer you a double kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom? I presumed none before Ultimate Toys announced the arrival of their towable camper dubbed ‘Ultimate Camper’ Teardrop trailer and shut my mouth forever.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Old-Fashioned Camper Vans

The Nissan Caravan Mountain Base concept camper is an ultra-futuristic rendering of a recreational vehicle (RV) for avid explorers and adventurers alike that will provide them with access to a retro-looking model that doesn't skimp on the latest accoutrements. The camper van features a wood-paneled exterior that's accented with side...
BUYING CARS
thevintagent.com

The Vintagent Trailers: Why We Ride

The Vintagent Trailers: A preview of our favorite feature films out there. Producer: Walking West Entertainment, Gnarlynow Entertainment. Writer: Bryan H. Carroll, Chris Hampel, James C. Walker. Key Cast: Jim Adams, Ernie Alexander, Kenny Alexander. FILM MAKERS. How a Documentary about Passion, started a Worldwide Movement and Inspired Audiences to...
MOVIES
gamepur.com

How to get the Barbie Dream Camper in Hot Wheels Unleashed

The Barbie Dream Camper may not be the first car that comes to mind when you think of Hot Wheels and driving in style. While the vehicle was only introduced as part of the Hot Wheels Getaways set in 2021, it’s still iconic and bucks the trend that all Hot Wheels vehicles need to be loud, rough, fast, and masculine. It’s possible to get this car in Hot Wheels Unleashed, allowing you to create all sorts of liveries based on large vans too, and this guide explains how.
CARS
Block Island Times

The Escape

Autumn stood in the yard in the snow, on high alert looking south to the wide open field. There might be geese out the field, although she saw no geese. There might be deer but, again, she saw no deer. Still, she sensed something was there, that elusive something that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
scetv.org

Trailer | Pipe Dreams

Pipe Dreams challenges preconceived notions about an age-old instrument—the pipe organ—while introducing viewers to a new generation of passionate, talented young organists in the intense lead up to the Canadian International Organ Competition (CIOC), widely regarded as the Olympics for organ music and which attracts virtuosi under the age 35 from all over the world. Who will come out on top?
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Mini Truck Camper Vehicles

The Daihatsu Atrai Deck Camper has been shown off by the Japan-based brand ahead of the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon as a mini truck design that is focused on enhanced versatility for the modern driver. The vehicle maintains a kei delivery truck-like design that is capable of being converted into a camper van complete with a pop-up roof tent that is perfect for sleeping. The vehicle might be outfitted with additional features in the main body, but this information has not yet been unveiled from the brand.
CARS
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Hunter spots massive 13-foot alligator roaming through woods

MACON, Ga. - A hunter in Georgia got a huge surprise – literally – when he was out looking for deer and came across a gigantic alligator strolling through the woods!. According to Georgia Outdoor News, the bowhunter spotted the 13-foot alligator stomping through the woods like a dinosaur in Macon County.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

Watch: This Adorable Robot Snowblower Clears Your Yard of Drifts So You Don’t Have to

It can be magical to wake up and discover it snowed all night. That is, until you have to find your shovel and clear a pathway to your driveway. Luckily, thanks to Hanyang Robotics you may never have to do the arduous task again. That’s because the company has just introduced Snowbot S1, an autonomous snowblower that can clear a path through up to 12 inches of snow so you don’t have to. The Snowbot S1 works like any other snowblower with one key (and extremely appealing) difference—you don’t have to push it. Instead, all you need to do is set up...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10ft-long fish the 'size of surf board' lurks near paddlers

A video captures a behemoth "10ft long" fish the "size of a surfboard" lurking near paddlers off the US coastline. Rich German and Matt Wheaton were in the sea near Laguna Beach, California, when they encountered the giant white sunfish swam over. Footage captures the inquisitive two finned fish up...
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Search & Rescue Crews Set Out To Find Colorado Skier In California

(CBS4) – Crews continues to search for a Colorado man missing in California. Rory Angelotta, 43, disappeared while skiing at the Northstar ski resort where he works. Friends reported him missing on Christmas night when he didn’t show up for dinner. That day, a large snow storm hit the region. (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) The search for Rory Angelotta continues at Northstar Ski Resort.Last night, searchers were out until after 9 p.m. working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain.Unfortunately,the tracks belonged to a bear. #searchandrescue #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/2anRWW2qGL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 29, 2021 “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us – but we’re still very hopeful,” said Kelsey Angelotta, Rory’s sister. Avalanche conditions have limited search and rescue teams’ efforts to look for him. Rory moved to Truckee, California in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Frog 104

Check Out These Amazing Photos of Elk Families From the Comfort of Home

Want to peep a family of Elk in their natural habitat? A five-hour drive will put you in Benezette, Pennsylvania the heart of the appropriately named, Elk County. Now, make your way into their forest home before the sun rises and hope it's really foggy. Sound like fun? Thankfully we have wildlife photographer, William Straite at our disposal and he does the heavy lifting and shares these amazing photos.
ANIMALS
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS

