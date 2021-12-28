ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks G Trae Young to return from protocols

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will return from COVID-19 health and safety protocols and be available for Monday night’s home game against the Chicago Bulls.

Young last played Dec. 17 when he scored 34 points in a 133-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Atlanta’s following game Dec. 19 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers was postponed and Young missed games against the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

The news of Young’s return comes after the Hawks said the 2019-20 All-Star would be out of Monday’s game. Later Monday, the NBA changed its policy on quarantine time for a positive COVID-19 diagnosis from 10 days to six.

Young has averaged 27.3 points per game this season with 9.3 assists in 29 games. In four NBA seasons, he has averaged 24.5 points and 8.9 assists in 233 games, all starts.

The Hawks remain in a COVID-19 outbreak, with John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Wes Iwundu, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Lou Williams and Delon Wright announced earlier Monday as out because of COVID-19 protocols.

–Field Level Media

