Most Americans haven’t been to Cuba. That means their tastebuds haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing the creative cooking that comes out of the nation’s paladares, independent businesses established as the communist nation started to open up its economy. Cubans are still greatly limited in their liberties and, while they have figured out how to love their lives, want for more. But in the limitations of their day-to-day lives, the inventive cuisines can absolutely.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO