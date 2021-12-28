Huntsville to host monthly public information forums in 2022

(WHNT) — Huntsville officials will debut a series of public information forums next year to keep the public informed on what’s going in the city.

According to a statement from the City of Huntsville, the forums, entitled “Your Life, Your Huntsville,” will be held on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall. Council President Jon Meredith will host the monthly forum.

The events will be open to the public and streamed on the city’s website.

“The goal with these monthly forums is to create a space where citizens can learn how their municipal government works and ask relevant questions,” Meredith said. “We hope these meetings will bring more clarity about how critical government processes work and serve as a bridge between the public and city leaders.”

Following January’s forum on Tuesday, January 4, the other events will be held on:

Feb. 1, 2022

March 1, 2022

April 5, 2022

May 3, 2022

June 7, 2022

July 5, 2022

Aug. 2, 2022

Sept. 6, 2022

Oct. 4, 2022

The first forum’s topic will focus on the city website, HuntsvilleAL.gov, and how to better navigate it.

For more information or to suggest a future topic, contact the City of Huntsville at hsvcitycouncil@huntsvilleal.gov.

