Nashville places bid to host 2024 Republican National Committee at Gov. Lee’s request

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Could the 2024 Republican National convention take place in Nashville?

That’s what state Republican leaders are hoping for. While it is a tall order, Music City leaders have put forth plans to host the major nominating event.

Governor Bill Lee’s office asked the City of Nashville to submit a proposal and Democrats and Republicans are supporting the opportunity to showcase the state.

In a statement to News 2, the Nashville Convention and Vistors Corporation confirmed the plans to News 2, which was first reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press .

“We are bidding on both political party conventions for the 2024 election cycle at the request of and support from the Governor’s Office. The NCVC’s primary role is to book convention business for Nashville without bias. We work daily with clients to book conventions and with individuals who want assistance in recruiting meetings and events. It’s not appropriate for the NCVC to pick and choose which groups get to meet in Nashville.” Nashville Convention and Vistors Corporation

Fifty-thousand people could descend on one of the fastest-growing cities for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“There are some great things about Nashville that we’ve been arguing all along is that the entertainment district is just below where the convention will be held, many of the vast majority of the hotel rooms necessary would be within walking distance of the convention,” Scott Golden, the Tennessee Republican Party Chairman said.

It would be the first time a major political party has held a nominating convention in Nashville.

“We have always felt that Nashville is certainly capable of being one of those political cities that puts a mark on history,” Golden said.

And there’s rare bipartisan agreement — Tennessee’s democratic party is on board with the Republican convention coming to the Volunteer State.

“I think it’s important for Nashville and for Tennessee although we don’t agree with a lot of the politics of the republican party — I think it’s great for our citizens to have an opportunity to experience a national convention,” Hendrell Remus, the Chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party said.

There are two sticking points according to experts.

“There are two approaches one is what would be the political impact, what would be the economic impact and which is the primary motivation right now,” said Dr. John R. Vile — Dean of MTSU Honors College.

But Nashville being the place to host the convention could come with a few roadblocks.

“There are two ways to look at it, one is let’s hold it in a state like Tennessee which almost always votes in the national level for a Republican and get a lot of people excited about it but the other strategy which could work against us is saying well the key states in the last two have been the rust belt, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota maybe it would be better to have one there,” Vile said.

Leaders are hoping to get a go-ahead in the summer of 2022, which is when the RNC meets to select a location.

The event will come at a cost — much of which will have to be raised privately.

