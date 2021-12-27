ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BRHD sees large increase in COVID-19 testing demand

By Anne-Parker Coleman
cbs19news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Health District is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 testing demand. The combination of the holidays, as well as the new more highly...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Curran Announces Test Kit Distribution TODAY to Expand COVID-19 Testing in Response to Increased Demand

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has announced the County will be distributing 20,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits to individuals and families via a drive-thru event at Mitchell Field in Uniondale. County Executive Curran also announced that the County has partnered with Northwell Health to offer COVID-19 PCR testing at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
cbs19news

Keeping an eye on COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Health District is keeping a close eye on cases of COVID-19 in the area as every locality it serves has reported a spike. On Wednesday, Albemarle County reported 146 cases of the virus. There were 40 reported on Tuesday. In Charlottesville, there...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Brhd#Omicron#Next Molecular
cbs19news

Virginia hits another record for new COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 1,100,900 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth as of Dec. 30. Of those cases, 796,132 are confirmed positive cases while 304,768 are considered probable cases, which means there is no test result...
VIRGINIA STATE
VTDigger

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19

The state Department of Health updated their guidance Thursday evening, adopting the CDC’s suggestions with an “additional layer of protection,” according to a press release. Read the story on VTDigger here: What to do if you test positive for Covid-19.
LEBANON, NH
Argus Leader

Avera is ‘at or near capacity,’ Sanford has 'high demand' as COVID surges in South Dakota

As South Dakota's COVID-19 cases surge to their highest numbers in more than a year, the state's two largest health systems are nearly full. Sanford Health and Avera are experiencing high demand, but both systems state they have the ability to meet the need at this time, especially compared to a year ago, when 'surge capacity' efforts meant the cancellation of elective surgeries and other procedures. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

Urging residents to take precautions due to surge in COVID-19 cases

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a surge of COVID-19 cases being reported in the area, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is urging area residents to take all possible precautions to stop the spread of the virus. According to a release, emergency departments throughout the community are seeing longer wait...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Norwood Woman’s COVID-19 Christmas A Reminder Rapid Antigen Home Tests May Have Reduced Sensitivity

NORWOOD (CBS) – One Norwood family found out at-home COVID-19 tests are not a guarantee. “It was the responsible thing to do, and if you had the tests why not?” said Sophie Ricci. “I was like, ‘Hey I’ll feel safer.’” But Ricci learned the hard way, she unfortunately was not safer, nor were her party guests, despite multiple rapid home tests in the days leading up to Christmas. “I basically took, over the course of those days, four tests. I then woke up the day after Christmas so sick. Achy, fever, everything. I took a test on that day as well and it...
NORWOOD, MA
cbs19news

VDH reporting surge in COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 1,087,400 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth as of Dec. 29. Of those cases, 787,538 are confirmed positive cases while 299,862 are considered probable cases, which means there is no test result...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

Data for Virginians who died out-of-state of COVID-related causes added

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health is adding some out-of-state deaths to its COVID-19 dashboards. According to a release, the department is adding 165 virus-associated deaths of Virginians who passed away in other states in 2020. This information was previously unknown by the VDH, which is...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

CDC cuts isolation guidance amid Omicron surge, local doctor explains

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut COVID-19 isolation guidance down to five days amid the Omicron surge. Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms can stop isolating after five days as long as they continue wearing masks. "I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wdrb.com

COVID-19 testing in high demand throughout Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holidays created a major demand for COVID-19 tests, but getting one may take some effort. Andrea Arthur, vice president of ambulatory services at Bluewater Diagnostic, said the increase in testing has "exploded." "It's a good thing," Arthur said. "It means people are out there doing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJLA

LIST: Where to get a COVID-19 test in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — As people return home from the holidays, 7News On Your Side compiled a list of places you can get a COVID-19 test in the D.C. metro area. Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is spreading quickly across the U.S. leading to a scramble for last-minute tests. It probably doesn't help that DC is an Omicron hot spot, per the CDC.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy