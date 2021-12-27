BRHD sees large increase in COVID-19 testing demand

NORWOOD (CBS) – One Norwood family found out at-home COVID-19 tests are not a guarantee. “It was the responsible thing to do, and if you had the tests why not?” said Sophie Ricci. “I was like, ‘Hey I’ll feel safer.’” But Ricci learned the hard way, she unfortunately was not safer, nor were her party guests, despite multiple rapid home tests in the days leading up to Christmas. “I basically took, over the course of those days, four tests. I then woke up the day after Christmas so sick. Achy, fever, everything. I took a test on that day as well and it...

NORWOOD, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO