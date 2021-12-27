ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genes 'Switched On' Much Earlier in Human Embryos Than Thought

By Robert Preidt
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Genes in human embryos become active far sooner...

www.thechronicle-news.com

8 News Now

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Scientists construct first single-cell atlas of human, porcine eyes maps genes involved in eye disorders

The cell-by-cell atlas will help in the study of eye disorders and development of cell therapy to replace damaged eye tissue. A group of scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have constructed the world’s first single-cell atlas of the human and porcine eyes.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

6 epic ancient humans that are older than Santa

Are granddad’s holiday stories lulling you to sleep? Jazz things up with new stories about ancient humans to one-up him!. Here at Cosmos, we really dig archaeology. Take a look at some of the best stories about human evolution from 2021. Neanderthals were capable of speech. A long-running study...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Approach to Gene Therapy: Prime Editing System Inserts Entire Genes in Human Cells

A CRISPR-based gene editing technique called twin prime editing could be a new and safer approach to gene therapy. Researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have developed a new version of prime editing that can install or swap out gene-sized DNA sequences. First developed in 2019, prime editing is a precise method of making a wide diversity of gene edits in human cells, including small substitutions, insertions, and deletions.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
Columbia University

Crucial Antarctic Glacier Likely to Collapse Much Earlier than Expected

Scientists, speaking at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting in New Orleans this month, reported that a critical section of the keystone Antarctic glacier, Thwaites Glacier, will likely collapse in the next five to ten years. The research, led by Erin Pettit of Oregon State University, predicts that the Thwaites ice shelf will break apart within the next decade because of startling increases in surface fractures and rifts. Up until now the floating section at the outlet of Thwaites Glacier into the ocean, called the ice shelf, has been relatively stable, but the scientists say it could “shatter like a car windscreen.”
EARTH SCIENCE
thechronicle-news.com

Omicron Might Help Shield Against Delta, New Research Suggests

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are still trying to figure out what will happen with both the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 spreading simultaneously. Now new lab-based data is suggesting that the newer variant, Omicron, might bring one silver lining: It could help folks who contract...
SCIENCE
thechronicle-news.com

When Kidney Transplant Fails, Trying Again Is Best Option: Study

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You were lucky enough to receive a kidney years ago, but now it is failing. Is it better to opt for another transplant or go on dialysis?. New research suggests a second transplant may be the better option.
HEALTH
umassmed.edu

UMass Chan clinical trial shows antisense oligonucleotide safely suppresses mutant ALS gene in pilot human study

Using a short, synthetic chain of chemically modified nucleotides engineered in the RNA Therapeutics Institute at UMass Chan Medical School, Robert H. Brown Jr., DPhil, MD, Jonathan Watts, PhD, and colleagues have shown the ability to suppress mutant forms of an ALS gene known as C9ORF72 in a single-patient pilot study. C9ORF72 is the most common cause of familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and familial frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The results, published in Nature Medicine, have the potential to catalyze research into treatments for ALS, FTD and other neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
thechronicle-news.com

J & J's Booster Brings Robust Protection Against Omicron, Study Shows

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New data out of South Africa finds that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against severe disease caused by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The study, which was published online and has not yet undergone peer...
WORLD
thechronicle-news.com

Family Factors Affect Child's Odds for Cleft Palate

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Economic status appears linked to increased risk of being born with a cleft palate or lip, new research suggests, building on past evidence that it can also result in delayed care and poorer outcomes. Cleft palate and cleft lip are the terms that...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 can trigger self-attacking antibodies, even in mild or asymptomatic cases

Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 can trigger an immune response that lasts well beyond the initial infection and recovery—even among people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. When people are...
SCIENCE

