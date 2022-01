PHILADELPHIA - Since Christmas Eve, airline companies canceled more than 2,000 U.S. flights, and even more flights were delayed, affecting tens of thousands of flyers. Worldwide, more than 8,000 flights have been canceled, and this may not be the last of it . Some flights were canceled due to winter weather, but many airlines canceled flights because of understaffing and surging COVID-19 cases that have sidelined workers.

