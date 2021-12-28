ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

USA Hockey asks IIHF to reschedule women's U18 tournament

semoball.com
 3 days ago

USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women's under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January. USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women's under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Iihf#College Hockey#U18#Nhl#Division#Syracuse
theicegarden.com

The hockey world reacts to the cancellation of U18 Worlds

Since the U18 Women’s World Championship’s cancellation was announced on Dec. 24, many across the hockey world — and even across the sports world at large — have united in outrage and disappointment over the IIHF’s lack of regard for the progress and development of young women hockey players.
SPORTS
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Hockey world expresses outrage over IIHF's cancellations of women's hockey events

As the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships take place in Edmonton for the second consecutive year, women’s international hockey has continued to take hits. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced last week it would cancel all its January events — except World Juniors. One of the events canceled is the women’s U18 event for the second consecutive season.
SPORTS
WKBN

Penguins’ game on Friday postponed

The NHL announced on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins game in Ottawa against the Senators on Friday has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

IIHF Will Attempt To Reschedule 2022 World Junior Championship

International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif told Russian outlet Championat on Wednesday that they’d like to reschedule the 2022 World Junior Championship, which was cancelled today due to a series of forfeited games at the tournament due to COVID cases among teams. Tardif says that the summer of...
HOCKEY
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s hockey’s series with Merrimack rescheduled

Hockey East announced the rescheduled dates between UConn men’s hockey and the Merrimack Warriors. The two teams will square off at the XL Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:05 p.m. before the Huskies make the return trip to Lawler Rink on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed for free on SportsLive.
SPORTS
semoball.com

Flyers return from break with 3-2 win over Kraken in OT

SEATTLE (AP) -- Even after a long layoff, the Philadelphia Flyers kept rolling. Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime and the Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week away due to postponements and the holiday break.
NHL
semoball.com

Boudreau, Canucks stay hot with OT win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- J.T. Miller scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win since Bruce Boudreau took over behind the bench. Boudreau is the third coach in NHL history to start 7-0 with a new team,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy