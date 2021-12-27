ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israeli PM enters quarantine after daughter tests positive for Covid-19

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Dec 27): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett entered quarantine on Sunday (Dec 26) after his daughter tested positive for Covid-19, reported Xinhua, quoting a spokesman for...

www.theedgemarkets.com

