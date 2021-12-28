ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Local authorities to beef up New Year's Eve patrols

kmvt
 3 days ago

One doctor St. Luke's talked to said its important to pace...

www.kmvt.com

cbs2iowa.com

Local restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations with COVID safety as priority

New Year's Eve parties means big business for local restaurants. North Point Bar and Grill, Home Port and Tic Toc are within walking distance of each other in northeast Cedar Rapids. Each restaurant will be hosting a different event that gives eastern Iowans options on how to ring in their new year, based on comfortability with COVID-19 safety given the urge with the Omicron variant.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WREG

TN highway patrol announces New Year’s Eve holiday enforcement plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced its safety enforcement plan for the New Year’s Eve holiday on Tuesday. The plan will begin on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. and end on Sunday, Jan. 2 at midnight. State troopers will conduct traffic patrols including seat belt, driver’s license, and sobriety checkpoints. Colonel Matt […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
mychamplainvalley.com

Local bars share their New Year’s Eve plans

Winooski, VT — With the rising spike in COVID-19 cases, local restaurants and bars are scaling back their New Year’s Eve plans. On a typical New Year’s Eve, the Mule Bar in Winooski counts down the ball drop at midnight and celebrates through the New Year but this year, they will close at 10 pm.
WINOOSKI, VT
FOX Reno

Shop local for your New Year’s Eve celebrations

Friday is New Year’s Eve and if you are looking to host family and friends this year two locally owned businesses would like to help. Fox 11 spoke with Nicole Lorenzi, co-founder of Bukit. Watch for more.
SHOPPING

