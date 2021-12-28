Local authorities to beef up New Year's Eve patrols

New Year's Eve parties means big business for local restaurants. North Point Bar and Grill, Home Port and Tic Toc are within walking distance of each other in northeast Cedar Rapids. Each restaurant will be hosting a different event that gives eastern Iowans options on how to ring in their new year, based on comfortability with COVID-19 safety given the urge with the Omicron variant.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced its safety enforcement plan for the New Year’s Eve holiday on Tuesday. The plan will begin on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. and end on Sunday, Jan. 2 at midnight. State troopers will conduct traffic patrols including seat belt, driver’s license, and sobriety checkpoints. Colonel Matt […]
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving. In the first ten days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through January 1, troopers removed 37 impaired drivers from the roadways.
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As New Year’s Eve approaches, local law enforcement is encouraging people to drive safely. New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous holidays for DUIs. Law enforcement suggests you find a ride or stay home this holiday to avoid driving under the influence.
Winooski, VT — With the rising spike in COVID-19 cases, local restaurants and bars are scaling back their New Year’s Eve plans. On a typical New Year’s Eve, the Mule Bar in Winooski counts down the ball drop at midnight and celebrates through the New Year but this year, they will close at 10 pm.
Friday is New Year’s Eve and if you are looking to host family and friends this year two locally owned businesses would like to help. Fox 11 spoke with Nicole Lorenzi, co-founder of Bukit. Watch for more.
