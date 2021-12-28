Local authorities to beef up New Year's Eve patrols

New Year's Eve parties means big business for local restaurants. North Point Bar and Grill, Home Port and Tic Toc are within walking distance of each other in northeast Cedar Rapids. Each restaurant will be hosting a different event that gives eastern Iowans options on how to ring in their new year, based on comfortability with COVID-19 safety given the urge with the Omicron variant.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO